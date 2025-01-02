Did Anyone Catch What Was Odd About Liz Cheney Getting a Presidential Medal?

Madeline covered this ridiculous news that former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her work on the House Select Committee on January 6, the biggest, most transparent political circus in modern political history. It was set up to destroy Donald Trump and the MAGA movement within the Republican Party—it ended up accelerating its takeover of the party. She also reportedly tried to bury evidence that exonerated Trump of the crazy premise that he led an insurrection.

Cheney got booted in her state’s primary. No one cared, with supposed star witnesses being exposed as liars and anti-Trump clowns with zero credibility. Remember the story of Trump trying to hijack the ‘Beast’ so he could get to the Capitol on the day of that little riot? It was false. But is Joe Biden truly picking these people? Some are suggesting no since the man has been AWOL, popping his head out to give a brief statement about the Nola terror attack on New Year’s Day, but he’s back in the bunker.

And we both know this isn't a Biden decision. So who is pushing it to reward these two? https://t.co/Yf8zAiK75Q — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) January 2, 2025

There were two attacks, the other being the Tesla Cybertruck bomber in Las Vegas, and this man is virtually nowhere. Is he in charge? Adam Housley is deeply skeptical about this decision, even if it's ceremonial, because we know for the entire presidency, most of the policy initiatives of the Biden administration are suspect.

On day one, the man exhibited mental decline, which was hidden by his aides, who then pushed policy in a variety of areas. Unelected bureaucrats were running the country, which explains why things were soaked in chaos. If these people are picking medal winners, what else would they push without the knowledge or approval of Mr. Biden? Is Jill involved? Who’s running the country?

This is repulsive. That investigation was done by a committee all of whose members were chosen by Nancy Pelosi, and was produced like a TV show. There was no cross examination of witnesses. The media fell for it, but it was utterly one-sided. A show trial. https://t.co/9LSmr8rGCU — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 2, 2025

As for this J6 committee, Brit Hume said it best:

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) was also given the same award. He refused to certify George W. Bush’s 2004 win, which I was told was an act of armed rebellion.

(For reference, Bennie Thompson refused to certify George W. Bush’s 2004 victory in Ohio). https://t.co/ZOV6CFICGS — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 2, 2025

It's still hilarious how Democrats cling to this loser issue. No one cares: