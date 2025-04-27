The Media's Latest Attack on Trump at the Pope's Funeral Blows Up in Their Face

President Trump attended the funeral of Pope Francis, who passed away last week at the age of 88. The Holy Father had been in ill health. Yet, the media is attacking the president for his choice of suit; supposedly, it was supposed to be dark or black. Whatever the case, the ‘fashion faux pas’ spread like a brushfire (via NYT):
President Trump, it seems, is fully committed to going his own way when it comes to international relations — even during the funeral of a pope.
On Saturday, as he joined other world leaders to pay his respects to Pope Francis, he stood in St. Peter’s Square among President Emmanuel Macron of France (who was wearing black), Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Britain (in black), President Javier Milei of Argentina (in black) and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy (in black).
Mr. Trump? He was wearing blue.
And not even dark, midnight blue, but a clear, sapphire-like blue, with matching tie. Amid all the black and Cardinal red, it popped out like a sign.
The choice did not grossly violate the dress code for the event (which reportedly called for a dark suit with a black tie for men). Prince William also appeared to be wearing blue, though a shade closer to navy, and former President Joseph R. Biden Jr. wore a blue tie. But Mr. Trump’s look certainly skirted the edges.
The media is trying to create funeral-gate, and it’s total bunk:
The liberal media is not just fake news, it is fraudulent.— Fr Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) April 27, 2025
Notice how @FortuneMagazine not only cropped but then digitally altered the blue suits of people around Trump to make them look black.@Independent reinforce the lie.
These rags will do anything to smear conservatives. pic.twitter.com/SoAPX5mQfy
NEW HOAX JUST DROPPED— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 27, 2025
“Trump broke the rules and stood out by wearing a blue suit to Pope Francis’ funeral!”
Reality: pic.twitter.com/7gKaBHqe4a
OmG TrUmP wOrE a bLuE sUiT tO tHe FuNeRaL— Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) April 27, 2025
So did Prince William, IQ of Sling Blade leftist retards pic.twitter.com/Lb085v1HHI
What an absolute hack you are. https://t.co/tF4yWZtgYR pic.twitter.com/RCRk9GhHM6— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 27, 2025
Nice try, guys.
Lol:— Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) April 26, 2025
Trump sparks "controversy" at Vatican with blue suit.
Meanwhile, zelensky wears no suit.
