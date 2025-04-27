Watch This Focus Group of Trump Voters Shock Frank Luntz With This Position
The Media's Latest Attack on Trump at the Pope's Funeral Blows Up in Their Face

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 27, 2025 6:05 AM
President Trump attended the funeral of Pope Francis, who passed away last week at the age of 88. The Holy Father had been in ill health. Yet, the media is attacking the president for his choice of suit; supposedly, it was supposed to be dark or black. Whatever the case, the ‘fashion faux pas’ spread like a brushfire (via NYT): 

President Trump, it seems, is fully committed to going his own way when it comes to international relations — even during the funeral of a pope. 

On Saturday, as he joined other world leaders to pay his respects to Pope Francis, he stood in St. Peter’s Square among President Emmanuel Macron of France (who was wearing black), Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Britain (in black), President Javier Milei of Argentina (in black) and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy (in black). 

Mr. Trump? He was wearing blue. 

And not even dark, midnight blue, but a clear, sapphire-like blue, with matching tie. Amid all the black and Cardinal red, it popped out like a sign. 

The choice did not grossly violate the dress code for the event (which reportedly called for a dark suit with a black tie for men). Prince William also appeared to be wearing blue, though a shade closer to navy, and former President Joseph R. Biden Jr. wore a blue tie. But Mr. Trump’s look certainly skirted the edges. 

The media is trying to create funeral-gate, and it’s total bunk: 

Nice try, guys.

