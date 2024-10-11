Why Dems Are Freaking Out About Kamala Harris
'She's a Woman of Color': Mitch Landrieu Is Back to His Awful Takes As He States the Obvious on Kamala

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 11, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Marton

It feels like it's been a little while since we heard from former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and his particularly poor takes about the Democratic ticket. He's back, though, and on Thursday he spewed some nonsense about Vice President Kamala Harris and how she's different from President Joe Biden.

Landrieu appeared on "CNN News Central," where John Berman acknowledged that "Vice President Harris has been asked repeatedly how she's different than President Biden. And some people think she's been tripped up by answering that." He went on to directly ask, "how do you think she is different than President Biden?"

Harris has indeed been asked that question "repeatedly" and has "been tripped up" by what ought to be an easy question. Landrieu's answer proved that Harris isn't the only one who has had difficulties, though. 

"Well, first of all, whatever the differences is between them, it's not nearly as vast as the difference between her and Donald Trump. She's obviously a woman. She is a woman of color and she is of a new generation," Landrieu offered as his answer. 

We know she's "a woman of color" because that's the reason why Biden picked her as his running mate in 2020. That Harris is "of a new generation" doesn't mean much, though, if there's nothing to show for it. 

Without offering much else to substantiate his response, Landrieu also further stated the obvious in that Harris "is not Joe Biden, as much as they want to try to make her Joe Biden."

Trump Did a Podcast With a Comedian, but the Media Coverage Is the Real Story Matt Vespa
But, he then went to make the very point of critics of the Harris campaign and the Biden-Harris administration, which is that "she was and is part of the Biden administration." 

Landrieu then went on to try to sell the supposed successes of this administration as "historic gains."

One of the pieces of legislation mentioned by Landrieu included the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), though he conveniently left out how it led to rampant inflation, as even Democratic economists, like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned about. Even still, Landrieu claimed that Harris 
"has continued to work really, really hard on demonstrating that she wants to continue the fight to lower the cost for everyday Americans."

This is another claim we've heard from Harris herself as well as her supporters, when it comes to a "fight to lower the cost for everyday Americans," though even her supporters have expressed concerns she doesn't actually seem to have a plan. Further, there was another piece of legislation that Landrieu didn't mention, which is the woefully misnamed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Harris played a direct role by casting the tiebreaking vote in August 2022. 

Harris herself has offered poor non-answers before, including to do with how she's a different person from Biden. That much is obvious, but it's very much not an answer, especially since she'd be wise to distance herself from the unpopular president, though she keeps failing to do so

We saw her make such ridiculous points during last month's debate against Trump, as well as more recently when she appeared on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this week. 

