Tipsheet

Even This Liberal Reporter Called Kamala's Colbert Interview 'Painful'

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 09, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Matt Marton

It’s Kamala Harris and Stephen Colbert, so you knew you would lose brain cells watching her appearance on the Late Show. The vice president is doing a media blitz, which was absolutely wrecked by Hurricanes Helene, Milton, and Joe Biden. It’s not the latter’s fault. Joe might be president in name only, but his office must be front and center during these natural disasters. And he’s also the face of the incompetent response in its aftermath. Harris is interviewing people who are known supporters of her candidacy, so I still don’t get how this is anything but a waste of time for her—not that I’m complaining.

Yet, this sit-down was inauthentic, patronizing, and baffling. She tried the whole ‘me drink beer’ bit that doesn’t work for her because we all know Kamala did that in a pathetic attempt to connect with working-class voters who are all about Trump right now. She also seems incapable of articulating how she’d be different from Joe Biden. Bonchie transcribed this word salad while also taking a hatchet to whatever the hell this interview was at RedState: 

Sure, well, I'm obviously not Joe Biden, and so, that would be one thing, but also, I think it's important to say with 28 days to go, I'm not Donald Trump. And so when we think about the significance of what this next generation of leadership looks like were I to be elected president, it is about, frankly, I love the American people and I believe in our country. I love that it is our character and nature to be an ambitious people. We have aspirations. We have dreams. We are, we have incredible work ethic, and I just believe we can create and build upon the success we've achieved in a way that would continue to grow opportunity and in that way grow the strength of our nation. 

Oh, and the beer bit—doesn’t work. It is also ill-timed: There are Hurricane Helene victims without water, Kamala. 

Also, what the hell is this? 

As an aside, Kamala is a little hurt that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allegedly didn’t take her call or something. Why would he? The vice president isn’t the point person on disaster relief. It was a gross attempt at politics amid what could be a catastrophic disaster for Florida. She got blown up with her staged photo during Helene. Now, she needed to do something that made her seem engaged with the situation when we all know she lacks the bandwidth to do this job. 

How can you screw up a CBS Late Show appearance? Liberal reporter Michael Tracey had the perfect word to summarize this interview: “painful.”

