Is This Harris' Most Shameless Flip-Flop Yet?

Katie Pavlich
August 14, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

While she continues to avoid the media, whose "journalists" are happily debasing themselves with glowing profiles and water carrying, Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly planning to break away from her role in the Biden administration. 

Ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next week, Harris is trying to rebrand and strike out on her own by scrubbing her far left record.

But there's one major problem. Harris was the defining vote on the "Inflation Reduction Act," which contrary to the name of the legislation, fueled inflation and made costs skyrocket on items Americans need to survive. 

Meanwhile, over at the White House they've changed their narrative from "inflation is transitory" to "prices are still too high." 

