Is This Harris' Most Shameless Flip-Flop Yet?

While she continues to avoid the media, whose "journalists" are happily debasing themselves with glowing profiles and water carrying, Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly planning to break away from her role in the Biden administration.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next week, Harris is trying to rebrand and strike out on her own by scrubbing her far left record.

🚨🚨 Harris won't say it this bluntly in public, but her advisers do so privately: She wants to break with Biden. First up: rising prices. This is part of a highly choreographed effort to redefine herself. https://t.co/RRJBz3zvso — Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) August 14, 2024

But there's one major problem. Harris was the defining vote on the "Inflation Reduction Act," which contrary to the name of the legislation, fueled inflation and made costs skyrocket on items Americans need to survive.

On this day, 2 years ago, Kamala Harris cast a tie-breaking vote in the senate for the “inflation reduction act”.



We are now over $35 Trillion in debt and inflation has reached all time highs. pic.twitter.com/XaBUdb3vsR — Rep. Wesley Hunt Press Office (@RepWPH) August 7, 2024

Who was that person who cast that tie-breaking vote that brought us 40-year high inflation – the highest prices in 40 years for which so many people suffer today?



That person was Vice President Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/x0brTM3Qfh — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) August 14, 2024

Meanwhile, over at the White House they've changed their narrative from "inflation is transitory" to "prices are still too high."