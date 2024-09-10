Contributor
seconds ago Leah Barkoukis
Trump is right. The Dems ARE radical on abortion. Harris was given an F rating from the SBA List: “Senator Harris has voted against efforts to protect the lives of babies born alive after failed abortions, and against efforts to protect taxpayers who don’t want their hard-earned tax dollars paying for elective abortion. Senator Harris has also voted consistently against the confirmation of judges and justices who will respect the constitution, and against executive nominees devoted to protecting life domestically and abroad.”

1 min ago Madeline Leesman
Former Virgnia Gov. Ralph Northam supported infanticide, Trump noted.

1 min ago Leah Barkoukis
Trump hits Harris for supporting abortion through the ninth month

2 mins ago Townhall Video
Oh boy, here we go with abortion... 

2 mins ago Townhall Video
Oh, so NOW Democrats are willing to blame China/Xi for COVID... 

3 mins ago Leah Barkoukis
Trump knocks Harris for ripping so many of his policy ideas, says he's going to send her a MAGA hat. 

6 mins ago Sarah Arnold
So many attacks on Trump, so little explaining of her "plans" and "policies."

6 mins ago Sarah Arnold
6 mins ago Rebecca Downs
"It's 4 sentences, like "run Spot, run!" Matt covered earlier how Harris' policy page copies from Biden... 

7 mins ago Rebecca Downs
Too many, and as he pointed out, Kamala Harris and her campaign KNOWS BETTER! They acknowledged as much to CNN back in July!

9 mins ago Leah Barkoukis

How many times does he need to say this?! 

8 mins ago Matt Vespa
10 minutes in, and one thing is clear: Kamala will struggle mightily if she has to go off-script 

8 mins ago Rebecca Downs
9 mins ago Leah Barkoukis

8 mins ago Madeline Leesman
"I am offering what I describe as an 'opportunity economy'" Harris said. All she can say is that Trump's plan would be "worse"

8 mins ago Madeline Leesman
"People give me credit for rebuilding the military," Trump said. 

9 mins ago Leah Barkoukis
9 mins ago Madeline Leesman

"I have nothing to do with Project 2025," Trump confirms. 

9 mins ago Rebecca Downs
Ooh boy if I were him right now I'd be SO tempted to jump in there. Good for him for calling her out that she knows better!!! Yet she's still smiling. 

10 mins ago Madeline Leesman

"Project 2025" is NOT Trump's agenda

Contributor
Link Copied

10 mins ago Madeline Leesman
10 mins ago Rebecca Downs
Annnnd there's a mention of January 6 to compare it to the Civil War.

10 mins ago Leah Barkoukis
10 mins ago Matt Vespa
It's like COVID never existed for these people 

10 mins ago Madeline Leesman
Recap: Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua took over apartment complexes in Aurora, CO.

A Violent Venezuelan Prison Gang Has Taken Over an American City

10 mins ago Mia Cathell
Kamala is lying again about the Trump tax cuts. Even the Biden-Harris administration's Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) cut taxes for all during testimony she delivered before the Senate Finance Committee.

13 mins ago Madeline Leesman

Harris claims Trump will only cut taxes for "billionaires"

Contributor
Link Copied

Trump pops up like the Viet Cong and slaps down Kamala's 'Trump sales tax' lie.

Hits on inflation - expounds on how it is killing middle and working-class families 

Touches on illegal immigration

Warns unions could get hammered with unfettered immigration

11 mins ago Rebecca Downs
Unreal that Harris has been smiling over this... 

11 mins ago Katie Pavlich
More people died from COVID under Biden than Trump.

11 mins ago Madeline Leesman
"You see what's happening with towns throughout the U.S....[the illegals] are taking over the towns"

12 mins ago Leah Barkoukis
12 mins ago Madeline Leesman
Trump pops off on the border crisis

12 mins ago Madeline Leesman
"We've had a terrible economy.... probably the worst in our nation's history" -- Trump

