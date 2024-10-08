Biden Has Cancelled His International Trip
Harris Has a New Excuse for Her Policy Flip Flopping
Is Joe Biden Trying to Sabotage Kamala?
There Is a Patriotic Energy
Wait, Trump Is Beating Kamala...With Arab Americans?
Prepare for Insane Media Spin on Ghost Gun Case Before Supreme Court
'Shark Tank' Star Says the US Must 'Bring China to Its Knees With...
Cook Political Report Makes a Ratings Change to Wisconsin Senate Race
Kamala: 'Look at My Career to Know What I Care About'
Walz Offers Yet Another Excuse for His Lies
October 7 Was an American Calamity
Hurricane Aftermath Raises Election Strategy Suspicion
Mayorkas Was Questioned If FEMA Has Enough Resources for Hurricane Milton. Here's What...
Team Kamala: Gosh, We May Need to Distance Ourselves From Biden Some More
Tipsheet

Kamala Just Gave the Wrong Answer on The View

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 08, 2024 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Vice President Kamala Harris is in New York City Tuesday, a stop on her friendly media tour this week, and gave an interview to the ladies of The View. 

Throughout her campaign, which started in July when President Joe Biden abruptly left the 2024 campaign trail and she quickly ascended as the Democratic nominee, Harris has attempted to distance herself from Biden's record -- a record that is very unpopular with voters. 

Advertisement

Today, she fully embraced the Biden-Harris White House tenure and the Trump campaign took notice. 

Harris' comments come as Trump continues to lead with swing state voters on top issues of the economy and illegal immigration. Biden's approval continues to sit in the high 30s and low 40s. 

Recommended

Kamala Implodes During CBS News Interview Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala Implodes During CBS News Interview Matt Vespa
Tom Cotton Destroys NBC's Kristen Welker When She Brings Up 'Misinformation' About FEMA Funds Guy Benson
Walz Offers Yet Another Excuse for His Lies Madeline Leesman
Mayorkas Was Questioned If FEMA Has Enough Resources for Hurricane Milton. Here's What He Said. Madeline Leesman
Biden Has Cancelled His International Trip Katie Pavlich
Obama Returns to a Different Western Pennsylvania Salena Zito

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala Implodes During CBS News Interview Matt Vespa
Advertisement