Kamala Just Gave the Wrong Answer on The View

Vice President Kamala Harris is in New York City Tuesday, a stop on her friendly media tour this week, and gave an interview to the ladies of The View.
Throughout her campaign, which started in July when President Joe Biden abruptly left the 2024 campaign trail and she quickly ascended as the Democratic nominee, Harris has attempted to distance herself from Biden's record -- a record that is very unpopular with voters.
WATCH: Fox’s @KatiePavlich on Kamala Harris: “They’ve been very vague on the VP’s agenda because she’s trying to run away from the unpopularity of the Biden agenda and she can’t fall back on her 2019/2020 stances because they are very far left and unpopular with those outside of… pic.twitter.com/JrV4LGO1gk— TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) August 19, 2024
Today, she fully embraced the Biden-Harris White House tenure and the Trump campaign took notice.
"If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?"— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2024
KAMALA: "There is not a thing that comes to mind."
🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/kvS3zkMc4p
Harris' comments come as Trump continues to lead with swing state voters on top issues of the economy and illegal immigration. Biden's approval continues to sit in the high 30s and low 40s.
The president's party has never (at least back to 1980) won another term in the White House with so few Americans saying the U.S. is on the right track (28%, today).— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) October 4, 2024
The average when the prez party loses (25%) is far closer to today's number, though there is a bit of a twist. pic.twitter.com/hZtWRMW9mn
