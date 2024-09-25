Biden-Harris Commerce Secretary Claims We Should 'Extinguish' Trump

Democrats just can't get it together when it comes to toning down the rhetoric. There was a second attempt on former and potentially future President Donald Trump's life 10 days ago, which came just over two months since the first attempt on July 13. That didn't stop Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo from saying that we should "extinguish [Trump] for good," however.

Advertisement

The remarks came while the secretary and former governor of Rhode Island was on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." As she was complaining about what she claimed was "another lie" from Trump, asking "like, how did we get here?" Gesturing for emphasis, Raimondo insisted, "Let's extinguish [Trump] for good," going on to claim Vice President Kamala Harris was an "answer" as a "remarkably talented candidate," who is supposedly "sincere, who is pragmatic, who is open, let's just get it done."

Harris-Biden Commerce Secretary @GinaRaimondo calls for President Trump to be "extinguished for good."



Ten days ago, a deranged Harris supporter tried to assassinate President Trump.



Yet, Democrat lunatics continue to spew this dangerous rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/zCSZfx4RqM — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2024

In response to such a startling remark from Raimondo, co-host Mika Brzezinski sought clarification to make clear that her guest "meant vote him out," who chirped with a "yes, absolutely, vote him out, banish him from American politics, yes, just vote him out so he goes away because he's--it's just not where America... let's turn the page," as she continued to rant about Trump.

In addition to the Trump War Room putting out a clip of such remarks, the Trump-Vance Rapid Response sent out an email about Raimondo's remarks.

Last Monday, following the second assassination attempt against Trump, the Trump-Vance campaign also released an exhaustive list calling out numerous other top Democrats as well as their allies in the mainstream media. That list also highlighted how "the deplorable commentary from Democrats and the Fake News in the aftermath of the latest assassination attempt has been even worse."

Days later, Raimondo is certainly contributing to furthering that "deplorable commentary."

The Trump campaign broke out every single receipt in the world. pic.twitter.com/e5M3wd4Bm8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 16, 2024

Brzezinski began the segment in question by pointing out that Raimondo was there in her "personal capacity," though that doesn't exactly absolve her. Brzezinski also began by noting they were "going to stay on the economy," which clearly didn't turn out to be the case. As Brzezinski stressed, "Polling is showing this is an issue where work needs to be done by the Harris-Walz campaign." That's putting it politely, considering polls show Trump up by double digits on who voters trust more with such a key issue.

Raimondo was asked specifically about "the overall vision" and a "plan," which the secretary claimed was "really clear" and in part involved "bring[ing] down costs for middle-class America and all Americans," claiming Harris is even "obsessed" with such a plan. Raimondo also spoke about "stability" and the need to get rid of "chaos." That's just not cutting it, though, considering Harris is the sitting vice president and has been for over three and a half years.

Raimondo didn't merely rant about Trump needing to be "extinguish[ed]," but also at the start of the segment claimed he would "absolutely increase costs" due to tariffs.

From there, she even offered laughable claims about Harris, supposedly in contrast to Trump. "But at the end of the day, Mika, more than any of this, you're choosing between a leader who will bring practical solutions, she is calm, she is smart, she embraces innovation," Raimondo offered. This is supposedly in contrast to "a guy who will bring chaos, unpredictability, and vindictiveness, which will almost certainly, in my judgment, explode the deficit, increase costs, and lead us to a recession." Given that Raimondo would go on to say we should "extinguish" Trump just minutes later, perhaps her judgment isn't the best.

Advertisement

But, even the admittedly anti-Trump Brzezinski pointed out that what Raimondo offered amounted to "goals" rather than "a vision," though she did "go on and on" to spew laughable pro-Biden talking points while taking shots at Fox News.

"So, how does [Harris] take the mantle and carry it forward and express a vision to reach these goals," Brzezinski asked as follow-up. Raimondo mostly responded by repeating laughable talking points, such as how Harris is supposedly "focused" and represents "a new way forward" and is "someone who gets it" and wants to bring down costs. This comes despite how Harris is the sitting vice president.

After criticizing Trump on tariffs, Raimondo added that this "is why I'm honestly here in my personal capacity," because "the stakes are so high in this one" and "we cannot afford to put [Trump] back in the White House."

Raimondo's most startling comments on "extinguish[ing]" Trump came after she and Brzezinski threw a fit over Trump saying he would be "protectors" for women, despite the co-host noting they were "going to stay on the economy." After a lengthy rant against Trump and spewing fearmongering talking points on abortion, Brzezinski handed Raimondo the opportunity to go off with her dangerous rhetoric, asking hysterically, "How have we gotten here?!"

After ranting about Trump and patting herself on the back over abortion legislation in Rhode Island, talking about what "real protection" on the issue amounts to, Raimondo went with her alarming line. As she sought clarification on the secretary's remarks, Brzezinski hardly seemed concerned, though, as she had reserved that for the wailing and gnashing of the teeth over her hatred for Trump.

Advertisement

It's also worth reminding that MSNBC decided not to air "Morning Joe" on July 15, days after the first attempt on Trump's life. Sure enough, the show still features guests in top positions in the Biden-Harris administration, regardless of whether they are speaking in their "personal capacity," who are given such a platform to spew inflammatory rhetoric.

As Nick Arama at our sister site of RedState reminded in covering Raimondo's "vile, dangerous rhetoric," the secretary also appeared at the DNC last month to give a shockingly dumb take on how the administration she is part of had to revise job numbers, having overcounted by 818,000 jobs. She began by blaming Trump, and then claimed "I'm not familiar with that" when confronted further with the truth by ABC News.