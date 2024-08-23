Kamala Harris Sure Did Have an 'Unexpected' Path to Becoming the Democratic Nominee

On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris formally accept the nomination at the DNC. The speech wasn't remarkable. It was also boring and disorganized, with our friends at RedState highlighting particular moments.

Early on, Harris mentioned President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Tellingly, they weren't present. Biden gave his speech on Monday night, at a shamefully late time, and left.

"When I think about the path that we have traveled together, Joe, I am filled with gratitude," she claimed. It makes sense, considering he stepped aside so that she could replace him.

Kamala Harris' message to Joe Biden at the DNC: pic.twitter.com/mmXzEhIQRq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 23, 2024

Jill and I just spoke to @KamalaHarris — we can’t wait to watch her accept this historic nomination.



Kamala and Tim will inspire a generation and lead us into the future. pic.twitter.com/guKuTevT8F — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 23, 2024

Even more telling, Harris declared that "America, the path that led me here in recent weeks was no doubt unexpected, but I’m no stranger to unlikely journeys."

Harris didn't earn a single vote in the 2020 or 2024 primaries. She ran for president for 2020 but dropped out in December 2019. She was selected as Biden's running mate after he promised to pick a black woman.

Much of her speech focused on her biography, her own accomplishments in other roles, and faulty promises.

As the crowd cheered, Harris addressed those who may not support her. "And let me say, I know that there are people of various political views watching tonight. And I want you to know, I promise to be a president for all Americans. You can always trust me to put country above party and self, to hold sacred America's fundamental principles from the rule of law to free and fair elections, to the peaceful transfer of power," she claimed.

Biden promised the same, but political divisions grew worse during his presidency. Harris is part of this administration. Why would she be any different as president?

"I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations, a president who leads and listens, who is realistic, practical, and has common sense, and always fights for the American people," she promised. While the crowd ate it up, it sounded as if Harris was just listing adjectives.

Like Harris' campaign thus far, much of her speech was lacking on policy. Similarly, she won't hold a press conference to show the American people where she stands on the issues. When she did get to policy, it also mostly involved shots at former and potentially future President Donald Trump.

To laugher from the crowd, she claimed that "in many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man, but the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious." After claiming there was "chaos and calamity" during the Trump administration, Harris went for a favorite talking point: January 6.

The Chaos and Calamity is allowing our Country to be infiltrated by Millions of Criminals!



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:49 PM EST 08/22/24 @realDonaldTrump — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 23, 2024

That involved not only fearmongering about how "Donald Trump tried to throw away your votes," but lies of how "he sent an armed mob to the United States Capitol," despite how Trump urged otherwise.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

PEACEFULLY AND PATRIOTICALLY!



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:50 PM EST 08/22/24 @realDonaldTrump — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 23, 2024

Harris also demanded the crowd "consider" what Trump will do. This includes a supposedly "explicit intent" from Trump to "jail journalists, political opponents and anyone he sees as the enemy."

Not only was such a point regarded as "misleading," but Harris is one to talk when Trump is one of those "political opponents" targeted. Further, this Department of Justice prosecutes and jails everyday Americans, like peaceful pro-life activists.

These Prosecutions were all started by her and Biden against their Political Opponent, ME!



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:50 PM EST 08/22/24 @realDonaldTrump — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 23, 2024

Harris also mentioned "the power [Trump] will have" after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled with United States v. Trump that presidents have immunity when acting in their official capacity. She egged the crowd on as she said to "just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails, and how he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States."

Despite how her campaign and others have been fact-checked, Harris mentioning Project 2025, in reference to how supposedly "we know what a second Trump term would look like." Trump has made clear he is not part of the Heritage Foundation's initiative and has noted some ideas are "absolutely ridiculous and abysmal."

LYING AGAIN ABOUT PROJECT 2025, WHICH SHE KNOWS, sAND SO DO ALL DEMOCRATS, THAT I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO WITH!



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:54 PM EST 08/22/24 @realDonaldTrump — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 23, 2024

To cheers, Harris used Project 2025 to segue into a call that "America, we are not going back, we are not going back." There was a 97 percent chance that Harris would say "we are not going back," according to Polymarket.

"We are charting a new way forward," Harris offered, inching towards some campaign promises, which included "a strong and middle class." She claimed "building that middle class will be a defining moment of my presidency," though it's worth wondering why she hasn't done more now as the sitting vice president.

Harris also spoke about "an opportunity economy" and how one of her promises is "to lower the costs of everyday needs like healthcare and housing and groceries," though Americans are hurting right now while she and Biden are in office.

She said, “Chart a new way forward,” but she’s had three and a half years, and has done nothing but HARM!



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:54 PM EST 08/22/24 @realDonaldTrump — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 23, 2024

She’s talking about the Middle Class, but she’s the one who broke the Middle Class, and made it UNSAFE AND UNAFFORDABLE!



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:56 PM EST 08/22/24 @realDonaldTrump — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 23, 2024

The worst lies from Harris came when she brought up abortion, with the Democratic Party officially supporting abortion on demand up until birth without legal limit and paid for with tax dollars.

"Friends, I believe American cannot truly be prosperous, unless Americans are fully able to make their own decisions about their own lives, especially on matters and heart and home," Harris said.

The Dobbs decision that Harris criticized allows the people to decide their abortion laws through their state legislatures. Some, like California, allow for abortion up until birth. The Democrats want that in all 50 states, under a bill that Harris promised to sign.

Everybody, Democrats, Republicans, Liberals, and Conservatives, wanted Roe v. Wade TERMINATED, and brought back to the States. Like Ronald Reagan and myself, most believe in EXCEPTIONS. Now the people are voting, which is the way it was supposed to be. I do not limit access to… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 23, 2024

President Trump has REPEATEDLY stated he will not sign a federal abortion ban.



Kamala is a liar. — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) August 23, 2024

The Trump-Vance ticket sees abortion as a states issue, but Harris claimed that "as a part of his agenda, [Trump] and his allies would limit access to birth control, ban medication abortion, and enact a nationwide abortion ban with or without Congress."

"And get this," she said, egging the crowd on, Trump "plans to create a national anti-abortion coordinator and force states to report on women's miscarriages and abortions." USA Today took issue with such claims.

Harris also claimed "we trust women," despite how this administration does not trust them with their bodies when it comes to vaccine mandates.

While Harris mentioned other supposed "fundamental freedoms," there was no doubt that the "freedom" to abort one's child was her top priority.

Another particularly problematic part of the speech had to do with border security. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) lied about Harris' record on the border crisis on Wednesday, and Harris also brought up the issue.

She even claimed that the bad border bill that was killed in the Senate in February and May was "the strongest border bill in decades." The Republican-controlled House, however, passed a bill in May of last year, HR 2-the Secure the Border Act, yet Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) won't take it up.

The Border Bill is one of the worst ever written, would have allowed millions of people into our Country, and it’s only a political ploy by her! It legalizes Illegal Immigration, and is a TOTAL DISASTER, WEAK AND INEFFECTIVE! She doesn’t need a Bill. As President, Crooked Joe and… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 23, 2024

Harris especially owns the border crisis, as she was named the border czar in March of 2021, though she supposedly needs to be elected as president to do something about it.

"Well, I refuse to play politics with our security," Harris claimed, as she pledged to bring that bill back. "I know we can live up to our proud heritage as a nation of immigrants and reform our broken immigration system," she continued, though it's "broken" because of this administration. Harris also reminded she wants "an earned pathway to citizenship" for illegal immigrants.

She just called to give all Illegals CITIZENSHIP, SAY GOODBYE TO THE U.S.A.! SHE IS A RADICAL MARXIST!



Donald Trump Truth Social 11:05 PM EST 08/22/24 @realDonaldTrump — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 23, 2024

Kamala Harris wants an "earned pathway for citizenship," which really means MASS AMNESTY for millions of illegal aliens — including those who were ALREADY deported.



If Kamala was serious about border security, she'd have done it during already. pic.twitter.com/FmYG0VOdHB — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 23, 2024

On foreign policy, Harris touted her role as vice president, all while again smearing Trump. She even brought up this administration's response on Ukraine. Russia's Vladimir Putin didn't even invade Ukraine until Trump left office, though it's hardly the only crisis going on around the world under this administration.

Kamala Harris shockingly brags about visiting Ukraine 5 days before Russia invaded to "warn" them.



President Trump didn't need to "warn" anybody. He PREVENTED invasions from happening. pic.twitter.com/yGzoQNADi5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 23, 2024

While Harris spoke about "Israel's right to defend itself," and against the violence from Hamas on October 7, she also had an "at the same time" line to express support for Palestinians. It was the loudest applause of the night.

One line, about how she and Biden are working to end the war, and what it means for "the Palestinian people" was telling, as it had to do with them "realizing their right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination." It's worth reminding that Palestinians support Hamas and October 7.

Kamala Harris throws the pro-Hamas crowd a bone in her DNC acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/oLqx67qFsP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 23, 2024

While Harris claimed she would "never hesitate to take whatever action is necessary to defend our forces and our interests against Iran and Iran-backed terrorists," as an excuse to go after Trump, this administration is particularly weak on Iran.

Meanwhile, during Harris' speech, Trump posted his thoughts in real time. He also called into Fox News to share his reaction to Harris' speech.