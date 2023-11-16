Latest Poll on Israel-Hamas War Shows There's No Path to Peace

I mean, why are we shocked by this poll? The Left might be, along with liberal media reporters, especially for all their chest-beating about how there is a difference between Hamas and ordinary Palestinians. We knew this was a laughably false narrative since Hamas was voted into power in 2006 in the Gaza Strip. The following year, they did what any radical group does: seized the local government and killed members of the rival Fatah Party. They’ve ruled Gaza with an iron fist for 17 years.

So, how do these ordinary Palestinians feel about a two-state solution, Hamas, the October 7 attacks, and what their dream nation would be? Again, unsurprisingly, there is healthy support for the attacks, Hamas, and they want to wipe out Israel.

Arab World for Research and Development polled 668 Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza, the latter being a bit interesting since we were told the heartless Israelis had cut off all telecommunications there. What is eyebrow-raising is that 64 percent don’t have a favorable view of Iran, though some noted that could be because Tehran has refused to join the war:

75% of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank support Hamas and the October 7 atrocities.



Palestinian civilians overwhelmingly support Hamas’ attacks on Israel that killed over 1,400, including children and babies, and which resulted in 240 hostages taken, including children and… pic.twitter.com/LkI9K7nS8h — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 17, 2023

From October 31 to November 7, Arab World for Research and Development (AWRAD) surveyed 668 Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.



One result that stands out:



62% of Palestinian respondents in the West Bank said they have a "very positive" view of Hamas. pic.twitter.com/KQr06XKJgi — Daniel Rubenstein (@paulrubens) November 16, 2023

This is the first poll I’ve seen of Palestinians (Gaza & WB) since 10/7.



75% support the 10/7 massacre.



76% have a positive view of Hamas.



98.2% have a negative view of America



Interestingly, 64% have a negative view of Iran. https://t.co/rmMrMzVIiI pic.twitter.com/8pBaTL3XTX — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 17, 2023

Also worth noting when given a choice between a shared state where both people co-exist, two states, or a Palestinian state from the river to the sea, 77.7% choose the last option. pic.twitter.com/lNZHgdxaTx — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 17, 2023

They likely are mad at Iran for not joining the fight. — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 17, 2023

Palestinians back Hamas; they don’t want a two-state solution, and they celebrated the slaughter of Jews. Does this sound like a society that can live peacefully with Israel? No. The Democrats, the scholars, the experts—all push the narrative that the Israelis and Palestinians need to share the land and that a two-state solution is the only viable path. Well, one side doesn’t want that. The late Yasser Arafat backed away at what could have been a land deal that could have led to said two-state solution. Israel was accommodating while the Palestinians said ‘no.’ They had their window for a state, and it’s now closed. Talk of a two-state solution shouldn’t be taken seriously or even considered if the other party, the Palestinians, is a legitimate terrorist society.