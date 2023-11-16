When Has War Ever Been 'Proportional?'
Latest Poll on Israel-Hamas War Shows There's No Path to Peace

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 16, 2023 11:45 PM
I mean, why are we shocked by this poll? The Left might be, along with liberal media reporters, especially for all their chest-beating about how there is a difference between Hamas and ordinary Palestinians. We knew this was a laughably false narrative since Hamas was voted into power in 2006 in the Gaza Strip. The following year, they did what any radical group does: seized the local government and killed members of the rival Fatah Party. They’ve ruled Gaza with an iron fist for 17 years. 

So, how do these ordinary Palestinians feel about a two-state solution, Hamas, the October 7 attacks, and what their dream nation would be? Again, unsurprisingly, there is healthy support for the attacks, Hamas, and they want to wipe out Israel.

Arab World for Research and Development polled 668 Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza, the latter being a bit interesting since we were told the heartless Israelis had cut off all telecommunications there. What is eyebrow-raising is that 64 percent don’t have a favorable view of Iran, though some noted that could be because Tehran has refused to join the war:

Palestinians back Hamas; they don’t want a two-state solution, and they celebrated the slaughter of Jews. Does this sound like a society that can live peacefully with Israel? No. The Democrats, the scholars, the experts—all push the narrative that the Israelis and Palestinians need to share the land and that a two-state solution is the only viable path. Well, one side doesn’t want that. The late Yasser Arafat backed away at what could have been a land deal that could have led to said two-state solution. Israel was accommodating while the Palestinians said ‘no.’ They had their window for a state, and it’s now closed. Talk of a two-state solution shouldn’t be taken seriously or even considered if the other party, the Palestinians, is a legitimate terrorist society.

