Comrade Kamala Special: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Today!
If MSNBC Behaves Like They Did Last Night, They're Going to Have Mini-Strokes...
Who Is 'Destroying Democracy in Darkness?'
No One Is Buying It
The White College Graduates' Party's Candidate Doesn't Know Economic History
Oprah and Other DNC Speakers Try to Distract From Abysmal Policies
Kamala Harris Sure Did Have an 'Unexpected' Path to Becoming the Democratic Nominee
Harris and Biden Should Look into the Mirror to See Why Consumers Are...
Pregnancy Centers Make Women More Free
Americans Want Normal
Jobs Report Downgrade Portends Larger Economic Problems
A Tale of Two Conventions
The Jobs Aren't All Right
What the Hell Fell Out of Nancy Pelosi's Pants When She Walked Onto...
Tipsheet

Trump Found a Way to Finish His Response to Kamala's DNC Speech After Being Cut Off on Fox

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 23, 2024 2:01 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Former President Donald Trump would not sit quietly while Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her acceptance speech to the Democratic National Convention. The coup is complete. Ms. Harris, who never received a single primary vote, is now the 2024 nominee after it was wrested from Joe Biden. For Democrats, Harris’ speech was groundbreaking and an excellent foray into her supposed experience and skills for the presidency. It read like ChatGPT spewed the lines because it was loaded with incoherency and lies for everyone else. 

Advertisement

One whopper was this abortion Stasi that Trump would establish if elected after he enacted a nationwide abortion ban. Trump was reacting live on Truth Social but later called into Fox News to push back on Harris’ address. There was one problem: Fox cut off the president. There was no sinister intent, but the programming pushed against Greg Gutfeld’s show. It’s not a major controversy—Trump later called Gutfeld to finish his reaction to the Democrats’ convention: 

Recommended

What the Hell Fell Out of Nancy Pelosi's Pants When She Walked Onto the DNC Stage Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Harris spoke about supporting Israel, which later turned into a ‘both sides’ flub regarding the Palestinians, and declared she would keep the US military as a lethal fighting force and would respect our men and women in uniform. Sorry, that doesn’t pass the smell test with her and Joe’s incompetence with the Afghanistan withdrawal and the suicide bombing at Abbey Gate in Kabul. To this day, I don’t think the president or Harris has reached out to the families of the 13 servicemembers who were killed.

Advertisement
Tags: DNC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What the Hell Fell Out of Nancy Pelosi's Pants When She Walked Onto the DNC Stage Mia Cathell
Who Is 'Destroying Democracy in Darkness?' Victor Davis Hanson
Trump Campaign Announces 'Special Guest' for Arizona Rally Rebecca Downs
Tucker Carlson Savages Don Lemon for Cringe Video Interviewing Trump Supporters Townhall Video
No One Is Buying It Josh Hammer
I’m Getting Worried About Kamala Jonathan Garthwaite

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What the Hell Fell Out of Nancy Pelosi's Pants When She Walked Onto the DNC Stage Mia Cathell
Advertisement