Trump Found a Way to Finish His Response to Kamala's DNC Speech After Being Cut Off on Fox

Former President Donald Trump would not sit quietly while Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her acceptance speech to the Democratic National Convention. The coup is complete. Ms. Harris, who never received a single primary vote, is now the 2024 nominee after it was wrested from Joe Biden. For Democrats, Harris’ speech was groundbreaking and an excellent foray into her supposed experience and skills for the presidency. It read like ChatGPT spewed the lines because it was loaded with incoherency and lies for everyone else.

One whopper was this abortion Stasi that Trump would establish if elected after he enacted a nationwide abortion ban. Trump was reacting live on Truth Social but later called into Fox News to push back on Harris’ address. There was one problem: Fox cut off the president. There was no sinister intent, but the programming pushed against Greg Gutfeld’s show. It’s not a major controversy—Trump later called Gutfeld to finish his reaction to the Democrats’ convention:

TRUMP on Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech:



"Why didn’t she do the things that she’s complaining about? […] She could’ve done it three and half years ago. She could do it tonight [...] She talks, but she doesn't do it. It's no action." pic.twitter.com/6yqP2on9S7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 23, 2024

Trump pushes back on Kamala Harris’ Project 2025 claims:



"She knows I have nothing to do with Project 2025 [...] People know where I stand. I lower taxes. She's raising taxes." pic.twitter.com/QajFnTPN3z — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 23, 2024

🚨 Bret Baier just cut off Donald Trump right as he was getting into the coup against Biden pic.twitter.com/HpwrS0Jswk — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 23, 2024

Harris spoke about supporting Israel, which later turned into a ‘both sides’ flub regarding the Palestinians, and declared she would keep the US military as a lethal fighting force and would respect our men and women in uniform. Sorry, that doesn’t pass the smell test with her and Joe’s incompetence with the Afghanistan withdrawal and the suicide bombing at Abbey Gate in Kabul. To this day, I don’t think the president or Harris has reached out to the families of the 13 servicemembers who were killed.

Donald Trump Truth Social 11:32 PM EST 08/22/24 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/eKZdrJTD79 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 23, 2024

She didn’t mention China, she didn’t mention fracking, she didn’t mention Energy, she didn’t mention, meaningfully, Russia and Ukraine, she didn’t mention the big subjects of the day, that are destroying our Country. There are 60 million people in poverty in the U.S., under their… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 23, 2024

She talks about Compassion, but doesn’t talk about all of the people she’s allowed into our Country, 43% INCREASE IN VIOLENT CRIME NATIONWIDE, 60% INCREASE IN RAPE, SINCE SHE’S BEEN BORDER CZAR. CRIME HAS GONE THROUGH THE ROOF. SHE CHEATED ON JOBS, 818,000, TO MAKE OUR COUNTRY… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 23, 2024

She caused the Attack of October 7th. Iran was BROKE - Didn’t have money for Hezbollah!



Donald Trump Truth Social 11:08 PM EST 08/22/24 @realDonaldTrump — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 23, 2024