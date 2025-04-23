New Polling Data Confirms a Brutal Fact Dems Refuse to Accept
Sarah Palin Lost Her Defamation Suit Against the NYT But Got One of...
MSNBC Host Gets Slapped Down by The Office's Rainn Wilson When Discussing Lack...
Massive Wildfire Rages in New Jersey, Threatening Shore Communities
Living Hell?
100 Days In: Trump’s Word Is His Bond
VIP
Trump Called Shapiro After Arson Attack...Here's How the Governor Described the President
Do the Rich Pay Their 'Fair Share' of Taxes?
No, Some Cultures Are More Tolerant Than Others
Time to Elect a Conservative Pope
Harvard: Go Fund Yourself
To End Biopharma Freeriding, Trump Must Play Hardball With Trade Partners — Not...
Columbia Must Not Backslide on Protecting Jewish Students
'Never Again'
Tipsheet

We Need to Discuss What This Dem Rep Said About That MS-13 Wife Beater

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 23, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Salvador Melendez

I don’t know who these people are. Still, the Democrats that absconded to El Salvador to bust out MS-13 member, accused domestic abuser, and illegal alien Abrego Garcia are grade-A idiots. Only those in D+600 districts could afford to engage in such buffoonery. He’s not a Maryland man; he’s a gangbanger and deserves to be in jail in his home country. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) is a master…at reading DNC-approved talking points. The congressman thinks this deportation is a constitutional crisis because the Supreme Court ordered Garcia’s return: 

Advertisement

The California liberal is also illiterate because that’s not what the Supreme Court said:

Only the most exceptional left-wing blowhard thinks this is going to turn the tide on Trump and his immigration policy. No one cares, guys. No one. You went down there for nothing, and Garcia isn’t coming back.

Recommended

MSNBC Host Gets Slapped Down by The Office's Rainn Wilson When Discussing Lack of Media Trust Matt Vespa
Advertisement

That’s life.

Additionally, this due process debate is also a sham. Garcia went through the legal process, which is how we know so much about this man.

Advertisement

This whole trip is a disaster for Democrats:

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC Host Gets Slapped Down by The Office's Rainn Wilson When Discussing Lack of Media Trust Matt Vespa
New Polling Data Confirms a Brutal Fact Dems Refuse to Accept Matt Vespa
Living Hell? John Stossel
Elon Musk Made a Big Announcement During Tesla's Earnings Call Matt Vespa
Gov't Employee in Tim Walz's State Who Caused $21,000 in Damage to Teslas, Walks Free Sarah Arnold
Sarah Palin Lost Her Defamation Suit Against the NYT But Got One of Its Former Editors to Cry Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
MSNBC Host Gets Slapped Down by The Office's Rainn Wilson When Discussing Lack of Media Trust Matt Vespa
Advertisement