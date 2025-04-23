We Need to Discuss What This Dem Rep Said About That MS-13 Wife Beater

I don’t know who these people are. Still, the Democrats that absconded to El Salvador to bust out MS-13 member, accused domestic abuser, and illegal alien Abrego Garcia are grade-A idiots. Only those in D+600 districts could afford to engage in such buffoonery. He’s not a Maryland man; he’s a gangbanger and deserves to be in jail in his home country. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) is a master…at reading DNC-approved talking points. The congressman thinks this deportation is a constitutional crisis because the Supreme Court ordered Garcia’s return:

I’m in El Salvador because Trump is defying a 9-0 Supreme Court decision to bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back home.



The Trump Administration admitted that deporting him was a mistake, but continues to ignore the courts. We've got to keep the pressure on this and demand his… pic.twitter.com/hVDbZLc7RU — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) April 21, 2025

I am in El Salvador with a congressional delegation demanding the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia who is being illegally imprisoned in violation of a unanimous Supreme Court ruling.



This is a constitutional crisis and Donald Trump must release Kilmer now. pic.twitter.com/kiguKfzmDj — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) April 21, 2025

Yep. This is totally resonating. https://t.co/ma5yg5ygmu — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 23, 2025

The California liberal is also illiterate because that’s not what the Supreme Court said:

🚨 WOW, EVEN CNN? Chief legal correspondent Paula Reid goes on the news and says Trump is *NOT* violating the Supreme Court ruling by not flying Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the U.S.



Will Democrats listen now?



"They did NOT order the administration to return him to the United… pic.twitter.com/pHeO1P4XV4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 15, 2025

Only the most exceptional left-wing blowhard thinks this is going to turn the tide on Trump and his immigration policy. No one cares, guys. No one. You went down there for nothing, and Garcia isn’t coming back.

They CAN'T be serious pic.twitter.com/HusRCHjZUb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 22, 2025

“I will never understand this choice,” says @MarkHalperin about Democrats championing Kilmar Abrego Garcia. The only comparison he can think of “was when Kamala Harris refused to repudiate her previously enunciated position that she supports — it's almost impossible to say this… pic.twitter.com/cudqzkLFTL — 2WAY (@2waytvapp) April 22, 2025

That’s life.

Additionally, this due process debate is also a sham. Garcia went through the legal process, which is how we know so much about this man.

The “due process” thing is so disingenuous, such a farce. lol, lmao, even. — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) April 19, 2025

When you’re a big due process guy https://t.co/SpbzzQSNe7 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 19, 2025

DOJ has uploaded documents on Abrego-Garcia's 2019 Arrest. They are from PG County Police. They say Abrego-Garcia was with guys who were known MS-13, and who had drugs on them. pic.twitter.com/oHYgasuYaK — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) April 16, 2025

DOJ releases additional information about “Maryland man” and illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia.



In 2019 the Prince George’s County Police Gang Unit determined Garcia was an MS-13 gang member w/ contacts to other members. He admitted he was in the U.S. illegally after arrest… pic.twitter.com/7aIFn7Pqrm — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 16, 2025

🚨BREAKING: DOJ & DHS release Kilmer Abrego Garcia documents.



He was arrested in the company of known MS-13 gang members carrying marijuana and cash.



A credible source confirmed he's an active MS-13 member with the rank "Chequeo" and the nickname "Chele."



In 2021, his wife… pic.twitter.com/mPwFG7g8hZ — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 16, 2025

This whole trip is a disaster for Democrats:

Look at the date pic.twitter.com/THTPyqZqoU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 22, 2025