Will Monday Be the Last We See of Joe Biden at the DNC?

As Matt will cover later on Monday, President Joe Biden will give his speech at the first night of the DNC in Chicago. This was the very same DNC where he was supposed to be nominated, but his fellow Democrats forced him out and he withdrew from the race nearly a month ago. That didn't stop the DNC from putting out a platform about what Biden's second term would look like.

A post shared by Rawsalerts earlier on Monday led to plenty of speculation that Biden won't even make it to the DNC for the end of the week, including for Vice President Kamala Harris' nomination speech on Thursday.

🚨#BREAKING: President Joe Biden and Jill Biden will not be attending Kamala’s nomination speech and plan to leave Democrat national convention after his farewell address later today pic.twitter.com/hoZb20NdLG — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 19, 2024

When it comes to Biden's Monday appearance, CNN's Scott Jennings spoke about how "now they are making him give his own eulogy at the convention," as he pointed out he's "anxious to see how they handled it," reminding that Biden "was bullied out of this race after 52 years of service to the Democratic Party." He also made it abundantly clear that Biden's "not here in a happy moment," and denounced "the happy yarn that's been spun" when it comes to Democrats' claims that the soon to be former president is actually popular.

Jennings also reminded that Republicans will tie Harris to the Biden-Harris administration, despite how she tries to distance herself from such an unpopular president. She is the sitting vice president, after all.

JENNINGS: They are making Biden give his own career eulogy at this convention.



He had to be dragged out by the fingernails. I'm sorry he's not here in a happy moment. I know this yarn is being spun that he was popular and selfless — No. It's the opposite, and everyone knows it. pic.twitter.com/ZLPqhjtlGU — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

Biden may have endorsed Harris in a post shared not long after his X account put out the letter that he was dropping out of the race, but that doesn't mean there's not bad blood between them that has led to plenty of speculation. First Lady Jill Biden is likely none too happy about her husband being ousted, and her feud with Harris has still made headlines in recent months.

What we have seen so far of Biden on Monday hasn't been good. As Sister Toldjah covered at our sister site of RedState, his walk through "did not go well."

Jennings, who has made compelling points about Biden's fitness as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 election, and as the current president, certainly looks to have been on to something.

Biden looked totally out of it, with a dazed and confused look on his face. He also could be seeing coughing. MSNBC tellingly referenced how First Lady Jill Biden will also be there to give remarks.

Biden is completely cooked. Totally gone. Out to lunch. Nobody's home.



Kamala perpetuated a massive coverup of Biden's obvious decline for years — and she MUST answer for it. pic.twitter.com/vSWXRtCrwQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 19, 2024

DNC WATCH: The humiliation ceremony begins as Joe Biden and Jill Biden do their stage walkthrough and sound check at the DNC



Joe Biden looks absolutely crushed and uncomfortable



pic.twitter.com/kExVuXZ0zJ — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) August 19, 2024

A seat assignment for Biden at the DNC refers to him as "Delaware Delegate Joe Biden." It didn't even mention his role as the president.

The Democrats already did a virtual roll call vote to officially nominate Harris earlier this month, but one could just imagine how scary it would look for the soon to be former, lame duck, dethroned president to award Delaware's delegates to his successor.

Joe Biden has been brutally demoted by the Democrat machine. pic.twitter.com/8aSS4V8C6q — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 19, 2024

Although she's set to give her nomination speech on Thursday, Harris made a quick appearance on Monday night for some terribly scripted and painful remarks offering some sort of thanks for Biden.

"I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president, Joe Biden," Harris said in a cringeworthy the. She thanked the president for "your historic leadership... lifetime of service to our nation and all you will continue to do! We are forever grateful to you," she claimed about a president who is supposedly all of these things to his fellow Democrats but was still forced out.