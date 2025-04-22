Former Rolling Stone Contributing Editor Does Not Hold Back in Eviscerating Taylor Lorenz

It’s not even a true liberal or conservative issue—it’s flat-out wrong to be slobbering over someone who murdered someone in cold blood. The motive doesn’t matter, nor does the reasoning. Most people understand that, except the far-left and their equally mentally ill acolytes in the media. Taylor Lorenz has been unabashedly pro-Luigi Mangione, the kiddo who murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on the streets of New York City last December.

It's sparked a ga-ga fest over the accused killer, as this sect claims it shines a light on the violent healthcare industry. It’s not a perfect system, and some of the AI use for rejecting or accepting claims is worrisome, but most would agree that blowing away people we don’t like over disputes only symbolizes the breakdown of civil order. Matt Taibbi, a former contributing editor to Rolling Stone and now an independent reporter, didn’t hold back bashing Lorenz, who rehashed her horrific points during an interview on CNN. Taibbi called her “cretinous” and "deranged,” while also exposing why her ‘rage against the machine’ antics were laughable. Lest we forget what Lorenz wrote about during COVID and on conservative media (via Racket):

When I first read Lorenz I thought she was CIA performance art, a Langley-designed version of a Tony Clifton act designed to collect the names of the 907% of readers who’d recoil in revulsion. In a 2021 Times piece called To Fight Vaccine Lies, Authorities Recruit an ‘Influencer Army,’ Lorenz described a White House effort to use TikTok influencers like Ellie Zeiler to get 12-18-year-olds to get the shot…

[…]

Stories like this are what make the recent Lorenz transformation into a spokesperson for popular rage against “barbaric establishment institutions” a tough one to swallow without laughs. For years, Lorenz was a one-person global surveillance operation, hunting unorthodoxy in every corner of the Internet and investigating the dangers of “unfettered conversations” on sites like Clubhouse, where the level of freedom was such that one user “discouraged people from getting the shots.” Lurking, she heard billionaire Marc Andreessen, or so she thought, wantonly using the word “retard” while no one stopped him…

It turned out not to be Andreessen and Lorenz had to agree the issue had been “clarified” for her, which naturally resulted in a lot of chuckling in media. Glenn Greenwald described her as a “deeply unwell Swiss-boarding-school-educated neurotic who is paid by the New York Times to lurk outside teenagers’ TikTok houses.”

[…]

Pre-Luigi, Lorenz had perhaps the world’s most stringent definition of harm, identifying private use of the “r-slur,” being described as a “Swiss-boarding-school-neurotic,” and an MSNBC host failing to aggressively edit out her own embarrassing interview comments as life-imperiling behavior.

She went from the New York Times to the Washington Post to (ironically) Substack. After the Mangione murder on December 4th last year, Lorenz became Luigi’s version of Bundini Brown, telling Piers Morgan she “felt, along with so many other Americans, joy” after the murder of United HealthCare CEO Brian Thompson (she denies the murder is what was what caused the “joy”; be your own judge).

Her Substack for a while was a Luigi fan page, which makes sense now that we know that “I saw the biggest audience growth that I’ve ever seen” with Mangione text. With article titles like “The merchification of Luigi,” “Inside the CEO shooter standom,” and my personal favorite, “Why ‘we’ want insurance executives dead,” Lorenz practically lashed her business to Mangione’s public image. Overnight, we went from living in a world where calling someone an untalented Swiss-boarding-school dipshit is unconscionable PTSD-inducing unfairness, to one where shooting an insurance executive in the back is cause for giddy celebration and smiles.

[…]

Mangione the rich sociopath is the opposite of that archetype, far more Leopold and Loeb than Bonnie and Clyde, and it’s telling that there are people who think this can have mass appeal. It’s one of the dumbest ideas of era, but who better than Lorenz to sell it?