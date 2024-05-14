Peaceful Pro-Lifers Sentenced to Years in Prison Thanks to Biden DOJ

The Biden Department of Justice (DOJ) has been heavily politicized and weaponized, and not just with regards to former and potentially future President Donald Trump. This especially applies to peaceful and prayerful pro-lifers. On Tuesday, Lauren Handy, 30 was sentenced to 57 months of prison time. John Hinshaw, a 69-year-old grandfather, was sentenced to 21 months. Both were found guilty last year of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, with Mia highlighting shocking bias in the case.

Advertisement

As Live Action News explained, the convicted pro-lifers "have been imprisoned since their convictions on August 29, 2023, when they were found guilty of conspiring to violate civil rights and blocking access to notorious abortionist Cesare Santangelo’s Washington, D.C., abortion business in October of 2020."

Townhall has covered Santangelo's disturbing practices before, which involve aborting pregnancies later in pregnancy where the child is viable. There's also concerns that he may have violated the Born Alive Infants Protection Act and Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act. Undercover investigations also found that Santangelo's office required women to be drugged with Xanax before speaking to the abortionist. Washington, D.C., however, has turned a blind eye to such disturbing evidence.

"The activists are said to have used chains, bike locks, furniture, and their bodies to prevent abortions from being committed and to prevent police from removing them from the premises — protest tactics commonly used today and even in decades past," Live Action News also mentioned.

In covering Handy's sentencing to four years and nine months, Live Action News also noted how attorneys from the Thomas Moore Society called out the Biden DOJ:

Thirty-year-old Handy was represented by Steve Crampton and Martin Cannon, both Thomas More Society Senior Counsel. In a statement, Thomas More Society said, “These charges were brought by the Biden Department of Justice against Handy and several other pro-life advocates and carried a potential sentence of up to 11 years. The Biden Department of Justice requested a sentence up to six-and-a-half years, while Thomas More Society attorneys asked the Court to show leniency with a 12-month sentence—which effectively amounts to time-served.” Instead, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sentenced Handy more in accord with the DOJ’s request — 57 months with credit for the time served (nine months). Handy will spend the next 48 months — four years — in prison. She also faces fines totaling $125. After her release in 2028, she will be placed on probation, will be prohibited from knowingly entering or coming within 1,000 feet of an abortion facility, and must submit to a mental health assessment and treatment program. Handy’s attorneys told Kollar-Kotelly, “This case involves a life and death issue, an issue that goes to the heart of the country. [Lauren] is a person of good faith, acting according to her conscience.” They called Handy’s activism “a fairly classical offense of civil disobedience, like Martin Luther King, or like refusing to give up your seat on the bus.” Handy, they said, is a “peaceful person, whose focus is on passivity and is selfless and kindhearted.”

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, who was appointed in 1997 by President Bill Clinton. also expressed pro-abortion bias in her remarks when sentencing Handy to closer to the Biden DOJ's requested period of time:

Kollar-Kotelly, however, said she found Handy’s activism to be uncaring towards the women seeking abortion. “Neither you nor any of the other co-conspirators showed any compassion, empathy, toward those two women needing medical care,” Kollar-Kotelly said. “Your views took precedence over, frankly, their human needs.”

The Biden DOJ has targeted the elderly in the name of the FACE Act. Sure enough, Hinshaw was sentenced to close to two years. Lila Rose, president and founder of Live Action, made an emotional post about Hinshaw's remarks.

In what Rose described as "a very moving address to the Court," Hinshaw mentioned how his granddaughter was born at 32-weeks. "How is it that my granddaughter is a treasure, and the others are trash? There is a reason why today’s gospel reading is to lay down one’s life for his friends. This is not a coincidence," he shared. "I am sorry that I have failed in my vocation as a father to protect children. I am sorry to this court that it has failed in its vocation to protect its nation's children."

He also spoke of post-abortive mothers and those who have lost their lives to abortion. "I am sorry to the bereaved mothers who have lost their children to abortion. We are a nation of bereaved mothers. I am sorry to this generation that it has lost a third of its own to abortion. I am sorry that it’s lost its members to pornography," Hinshaw said.

Advertisement

"I stand convicted, though guiltless. I take on the guilt of this judge. Accept my love for you, judge, as expiation for your guilt," he even said to Kollar-Kotelly.

In a very moving address to the court, 69-year-old pro-life activist John Hinshaw, sentenced to 21 months in federal prison and who had held a career serving the homeless, addicted & disabled, expressed his sentiments:



He opened by explaining his wife's maternal love:



“My wife… — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) May 14, 2024

As Live Action News also mentioned:

Hinshaw, age 69, was sentenced to 21 months in prison with credit for the nine months he has already served. He will spend the next year in prison and will face a fine of $125. Once released, Hinshaw will be on probation for three years. He will be prohibited from knowingly entering or coming within 1,000 feet of a “reproductive healthcare center” unless granted medical permission. ... His brother, Richard Hinshaw, also addressed Judge Kollar-Kotelly, detailing stories of Hinshaw’s character such as how in the third grade, Hinshaw befriended an autistic boy with a strong temper. “By doing this, John made himself the target of the bullying,” said Richard Hinshaw. “This story illustrates what John has been about his whole life – he has been an advocate and has befriended the most vulnerable. He has especially directed his love and care towards those with mental health issues.” He added, “I implore the courts — consider my brother’s contributions to society. Consider returning him home to society, into his family, to those who need his loving care.”

Advertisement

Members of Congress, like Reps. Chip Roy (R-TX) and Andrew Clyde (R-GA) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) have been vocal in speaking out against the FACE Act.

Roy's X account has been posting about Tuesday's sentencing throughout the day, including a reminder about his and Lee's bill to repeal the FACE Act, as well as how D.C. operates under two tiers of justice.

🚨🚨🚨| “Today’s outrageous 57-month sentence for a progressive pro-life activist is a stark reminder: Biden’s DOJ is fully weaponized against pro-life American citizens, and they are using the FACE Act to do it.” https://t.co/4Pkgl6L2Xn — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) May 14, 2024

The FACE Act is one of the Biden DOJ’s favorite weaponization tools. @HouseGOP should take up Rep. Roy’s bill to REPEAL the FACE Act immediately and rein in Biden’s weaponized justice scheme. https://t.co/LMiBWv5ah7 — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) May 14, 2024

Rep. Roy and @SenMikeLee have the bill that would REPEAL the FACE Act once and for all👇 https://t.co/3ALvYFq35w pic.twitter.com/pt9lS1Uail — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) May 14, 2024







