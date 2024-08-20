Biden's Sendoff Was More of an Angry Tantrum Riddled With Lies

It was supposed to be Joe Biden’s night. It ended up being a late-night lecture into the early morning hours. Day one of the convention is over, but you’d need an avalanche of Advil to survive it. I’ve never seen a less presidential character than Joe Biden, someone who truly entered the White House by accident and proceeded to ruin the country through high inflation, shoddy job creation, and fostering an illegal alien invasion.

To that end, the president, in his mind, still thinks he has some historic record of accomplishment that was worthy of a second term. It’s why the remarks carry a State of the Union tone when he speaks. It’s his way of coping with the fact that his presidency is over.

The president took us to the two weeks before his inauguration, where he spoke about assuming office during a winter of peril and possibility. It was one of sickness and death as he tried scaring the population into thinking that if you never got the COVID vaccine, you’d die.

“Democracy has prevailed. Democracy has delivered. Democracy must be preserved,” he shouted to an audience of weirdos, antisemites, communists, and Feminazis that gathered for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

He then spoke about how he fought for the soul of the country, reiterating how Nazis came out of the woods, sheds, and rocks in 2017 at Charlottesville, where they repeated antisemitic bile from 1930s Germany. Does the president not know those same signs are being held by the pro-Hamas army camped outside the convention grounds?

He repeated the “very fine people” line about Trump, along with the “losers and suckers” lie regarding Americans killed during the Normandy landings. Biden also played fast and loose about charging stations, where only seven have been built after two years at the cost of billions of dollars. Homicides supposedly increased under Trump, and the border wasn’t secure—all lies easily fact-checked by mainstream media sources.

Look, the speech was nothing special. It’s almost a carbon copy of his 2022 Philly address against MAGA Republicans, which carried a Nazi aura. Biden did stumble quite a bit and admitted he was too damn old to do the job.

🚨 Joe Biden’s comment that the radical pro-Hamas DNC protestors “have a point” was NOT SCRIPTED on the teleprompter! pic.twitter.com/CCMCXCruDR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 20, 2024

Joe Biden states the obvious, admits that he is “too old to stay as president.” pic.twitter.com/b37Wt00oUm — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 20, 2024

The sundowning is real tonight. Brutal! pic.twitter.com/nItYoY5q6H — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

It was one of the most onery and partisan speeches, which runs opposite of the ‘joy’ narrative Democrats have become addicted to like crack cocaine. What was absent were the names of the victims, citizens murdered by the illegal aliens Biden and Kamala Harris let into the country. The suicide attack at Abbey Gate in Kabul in 2021 was omitted. While Biden declared he knows foreign policy and the world's leaders, the ending of that anecdote is that he referred to speaking with said leaders who’ve been dead for decades in public remarks.

We live in the real world. Biden, to quote fictional President Jed Bartlet, lives in the world of adolescent tantrum, and it was evident in all its glory Monday night. He and Jill are livid that they got forced out. Yet, that happens when you have a weak and effete presidency.

Also, there was much vitriol and hyperbole directed at Donald Trump, who survived an assassination attempt last month. Such statements most certainly fueled the attempt against the former president, but Democrats don’t care—many in the room likely hoped Trump had been killed. This is who they are, folks. They’re enemies to peace, freedom, and this country. After tonight, I hope you see these people as less than; it’s time to “other” these freaks. They’re not real Americans; they haven’t been for quite some time.

It was a freakshow, but there was also something unsettling: they pushed Biden out of office and then out of the primetime slot due to program overruns. I hate Biden, but you don’t do that to a sitting president, half-brain-dead or not.

Bret Baier: Biden's DNC Speech "Came Off As Almost Angry, Not Full Of Joy"



Story: https://t.co/ChxfP7KLN0 pic.twitter.com/GsEABHhcuC — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) August 20, 2024

