Van Hollen's Post From 2017 on MS-13 Comes Back to Haunt Him

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) has been talking quite a bit about "Maryland man," a deported illegal immigrant whose real name is Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia. The Trump administration has provided evidence that Abrego Garcia is a member of MS-13, with the release of documents last week coming the same day that Van Hollen traveled to El Salvador to visit Abrego Garcia. Van Hollen's focus becomes even more curious, given that back in 2017, during the first Trump administration, he was posting to his X account about concerns with MS-13 gang members.

Advertisement

"Shame on President Trump for tearing apart hardworking immigrant families," Van Hollen lamented in a post from close to eight years ago. He also went on to reference MS-13, indicating that "We should be focused on MS-13, not scholarship winners." Van Hollen was referencing the deportation of Lizandro Claros Saravia, who went on to become a "rising soccer star" in El Salvador.

Shame on President Trump for tearing apart hardworking immigrant families. We should be focused on MS-13, not scholarship winners. — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) August 2, 2017

The resurfacing of such a post, which now has over 200 replies, is full of people recently calling on the senator to show more care and concern about his own actual constituents, rather than illegal immigrants.

And again, there is evidence that Abrego Garcia is a member of MS-13, though Van Hollen and other Democrats have been clamoring for his return, even traveling to El Salvador.

Many of the quoted reposts, including from Alex Pfeiffer at the Trump White House, pointed out Abrego Garcia's affiliation, with Pfeiffer even asking for applause over the administration deporting the illegal immigrant.

Thank you for the advice senator. We've deported MS-13 gang members from your state. Awaiting your applause on that. https://t.co/CvSpp6dQeD — Alex Pfeiffer (@Pfeiffer47) April 22, 2025

Wait…aren’t you the guy that just went to try and save the MS13 guy? https://t.co/prHIxZZtfF — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) April 22, 2025

Van Hollen in 2017: "We should be focused on MS-13"



Van Hollen in 2025: Hold my margarita. https://t.co/rIpByOcjGv pic.twitter.com/aZYXfUvk13 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 22, 2025

Van Hollen had been confronted about Abrego Garcia's gang member status by various moderators of all the Sunday show appearances he did earlier this week. This notably included during the senator's appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," as Guy covered on Monday.

When moderator Dana Bash brought up MS-13, Van Hollen tried to change the subject and refused to say if he himself could or could not say with certainty that Abrego Garcia was a member of MS-13, instead deferring to what Abrego Garcia himself has said.

🚨Van Hollen REFUSES to say Abrego-Garcia isn’t in MS13:



Bash: Can you say with absolute certainty that [Abrego-Garcia] is not, nor has he ever been a member of MS13?



Van Hollen: Accuses Trump of trying to "change the subject” — as he then changes the subject: “So I’m not going… pic.twitter.com/HcA8mMXOT6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 20, 2025

As he has done on other media appearances, Van Hollen tried to put the focus on due process and constitutional rights, which is absurd, given that Abrego Garcia is not even an American citizen, but one who admitted to coming into the country illegally.

When Bash reminded the senator of how Abrego Garcia came here, Van Hollen expressed a specific concern for the man he has dubbed "Maryland man" and even referred to multiple times by his first name, though he is not a citizen, be "given his due process rights under the Constitution."

Advertisement

He also, ironically given how much he had been speaking out about Abrego Garcia from his own X account, spoke out against President Donald Trump "go[ing] off on social media" about the case.

The guy @ChrisVanHollen is trying to get back into the U.S. had a very long criminal record. A police gang unit confirmed his membership in MS-13 five years ago after he was arrested during a murder investigation. He admitted being in the U.S. illegally. Maryland’s “sanctuary”… https://t.co/BiSe6yArIX pic.twitter.com/zOhBpH0tNJ — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 16, 2025

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.