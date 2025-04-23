New Polling Data Confirms a Brutal Fact Dems Refuse to Accept
MSNBC Host Gets Slapped Down by The Office's Rainn Wilson When Discussing Lack of Media Trust

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 23, 2025 6:00 AM
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

It’s not someone who’d I think would push back on someone from MSNBC, but here we are. “The Office’s” Rainn Wilson had Stephanie Ruhle on his podcast where they discussed the precipitous decline of trust in the mainstream media.

Ruhle provided one of the most inside-the-bubble takes on this issue, noting that the goal of the Trump movement was to undermine the legacy press. It culminated with media mistakes being made, highlighted by this campaign to destroy the legacy press and now this mass exodus to Twitter, or X, which the MSNBC host describes as a cesspool of misinformation or whatever. She calls the news media the last line of defense in holding power accountable. We’ll get to that in a second, but Wilson wasn’t going to allow this to go uncontested: 

This is where I would push back: when I see this kind of insight and passion being directed at the current administration and the lack of this kind of insight and passion being directed at the previous administration, where again, I’m not talking about you. I’m talking about left-leaning news media organizations were kind of like, 'La la la la, everything's fine. Look, the environ—I mean, the economy is great, la la la, immigration’s not that much of a problem,' and really being Cleopatra, queen of denial. Thank you. Boom." 

Recommended

We Need to Discuss What This Dem Rep Said About That MS-13 Wife Beater Matt Vespa
Dwight gets it.

Ms. Ruhle, the only person at that table who is responsible for the lack of trust is you and MSNBC, one of the preeminent anti-Trump and fake news outlets right now. You’ve peddled stories about the president that have been laughably incorrect, and it’s done incessantly. That’s not an error—that’s a concerted attack on someone with whom you disagree politically. You let that animus blind you to facts, and that’s how we got Russian collusion delusion for years. The bias was so over-the-top that people fled to alternative ecosystems for information. That’s your fault. 

So, please, spare us this destruction of the legacy press. You deserve to be, and you didn’t hold power accountable when everyone knew Joe Biden was mentally diminished or when he ignored the Supreme Court’s ruling on student loan bailouts.   

These people never cease to amaze regarding their lack of self-awareness.

