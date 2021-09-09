BREAKING: Biden Will Use OSHA to Mandate Vaccinates for Private Companies, Impacting Millions

President Joe Biden will announce new Wuhan coronavirus vaccination mandates for countless private companies during remarks from the White House Thursday afternoon. He will justify the extreme government overreach by implementing a new OSHA rule through an executive order.

"The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated," the Associated Press reports. "Biden is also signing an executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government — with no option to test out. That covers several million more workers."

From the White House "Path Out of the Pandemic":

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing a rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work. OSHA will issue an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to implement this requirement. This requirement will impact over 80 million workers in private sector businesses with 100+ employees.

During the daily White House briefing Thursday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the government's ability to force private companies to implement requirements for workers to take the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine.

REPORTER: "Can the Department of Labor or anybody else compel major employers, the large employers, to force the vaccine mandates on their employees?"



PSAKI: "Yes. Stay tuned." pic.twitter.com/gBQvOh5HLQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 9, 2021

The news is already receiving pushback and the legality of the order is highly questionable.

There’s no authority for this.

This is legislative action that bypasses the legislative branch.

If you care about representative government—if you’re consistent regardless of who’s president—then it doesn’t matter that you like the policy; this mandate is an abuse of power. https://t.co/owy7XNEbdN — Justin Amash (@justinamash) September 9, 2021

Biden will be announcing that the federal govt is mandating shots for any company that has over 100 employees.



They want to freeze out non compliant & force them to cooperate.



Biggest challenge to our freedoms in a long time. They might awaken a sleeping giant. Time will tell. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) September 9, 2021