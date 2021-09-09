Government Mandates

BREAKING: Biden Will Use OSHA to Mandate Vaccinates for Private Companies, Impacting Millions

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 09, 2021 4:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
BREAKING: Biden Will Use OSHA to Mandate Vaccinates for Private Companies, Impacting Millions

Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden will announce new Wuhan coronavirus vaccination mandates for countless private companies during remarks from the White House Thursday afternoon. He will justify the extreme government overreach by implementing a new OSHA rule through an executive order. 

"The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated," the Associated Press reports. "Biden is also signing an executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government — with no option to test out. That covers several million more workers."

From the White House "Path Out of the Pandemic":

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing a rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work. OSHA will issue an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to implement this requirement. This requirement will impact over 80 million workers in private sector businesses with 100+ employees.

During the daily White House briefing Thursday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the government's ability to force private companies to implement requirements for workers to take the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine. 

The news is already receiving pushback and the legality of the order is highly questionable. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Could This Be Why Biden’s Exit from Afghanistan Was a Total Fiasco?
Matt Vespa
Federal Employees Aren't the Only Ones Biden Is Targeting With Vaccine Mandates
Leah Barkoukis
Psaki: Federal Employees Who Refuse Wuhan Coronavirus Vaccine Will Be Fired
Katie Pavlich
Biden Falsely Blames Republicans for Chipman's Demise
Katie Pavlich
ATF Field Office Gets Brutal Reminder of Double Standards for Lying on Gun Sale Form
Julio Rosas
In a Major Loss For Biden, Republicans Celebrate Withdrawal of ATF Nominee
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular