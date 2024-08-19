It's Official: Democrats Want to Use Your Tax Dollars to Pay for Abortions

The 2024 Democratic Party Platform is here. Predictably, Democrats are laser-focused on moving ahead to repeal any kind of protections for unborn life, including forcing taxpayers to fund abortions.

In the Democrats’ platform, it explicitly states, “We will repeal the Hyde Amendment” in the upcoming presidential term (via Democrats.org):

President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Democrats are committed to restoring the reproductive rights Trump ripped away. With a Democratic Congress, we will pass national legislation to make Roe the law of the land again. We will strengthen access to contraception so every woman who needs it is able to get and afford it. We will protect a woman’s right to access IVF. We will repeal the Hyde Amendment. And in his second term, President Biden will continue to support access to FDA-approved medication abortion, appoint leaders at the FDA who respect science, and appoint judges who uphold fundamental freedoms.

The Hyde Amendment is a provision that bars the use of federal funds to pay for most abortion. It has been a fixture for nearly 50 years.

In addition, left-wing organizations like Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) have stated that the Hyde Amendment hinders low-income women from accessing abortion (via KFF):

This longstanding federal funding ban has had a disproportionate effect on women with low incomes and women of color who are covered by Medicaid at higher rates and are more likely to seek abortion care because of persistent systemic barriers to care and contraceptive access. Some states choose to pay for abortions for their Medicaid enrollees in other instances but use their own state revenues, not federal funds, to cover the service.

This week, Townhall covered how Planned Parenthood announced that it would offer free medication abortions and vasectomies during the Democratic National Convention (DNC). In addition, another pro-abortion group, Americans for Contraception, will display an 18-foot-tall inflatable intrauterine birth control device near the convention center all week. The Times reported that its name is “Freeda Womb.” A group of abortion rights activists will also host a “Hotties for Harris” party.

“The majority of Americans are with us on this issue. It is a vote driver. And now, in this post-Dobbs era, it’s become even more important,” Mini Timmaraju, the president and chief executive of Reproductive Freedom for All, said.