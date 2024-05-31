The Look on Biden's Face When Asked About Trump Being a 'Political Prisoner' Is Chilling

This article has been updated to include posts from Trump ally Alex Bruesewitz as well as Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL).

President Joe Biden gave brief remarks on Friday in reaction to former and potentially future President Donald Trump being found "guilty" on 34 charges brought by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. This comes after his reelection campaign and the White House released brief statements the night before. While the president did not take questions and walked away confused, as has been a habit of his, his facial expression when asked about Trump considering himself a "political prisoner" said enough.

Here are Biden's FULL REMARKS on Trump guilty verdict: pic.twitter.com/N0oTf2nKbW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 31, 2024

"Mr. President, can you tell us, sir, Donald Trump refers to himself as a 'political prisoner' and blames you directly," a reporter yelled out as Biden walked away. "What's your response to that, sir?"

Biden came to a full stop, though he didn't give any verbal response. Instead, he smiled quite brightly and paused for a moment before turning back around to exit. "Do you think the conviction will have an impact on the campaign," that same reporter wanted to know. "We'd love to hear your thoughts, sir."

Biden is VERY CLEARLY asked a question but is seemingly unable to bring himself to formulate an answer.



Instead, he walks away looking very confused. pic.twitter.com/4Va0ikyidH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 31, 2024

That Biden wouldn't take questions is nothing new, especially since in those rare cases that he has, it's been an absolute trainwreck. That doesn't mean it's a good look, especially when we think of those consequential and iconic moments of him turning his back on the press, such as when he spoke about the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan back in the summer of 2021.

Worse than turning his back on questions about how the justice system has been weaponized and politicized against a political rival, to the point of it amounting to election interference, is that cheeky grin on his face. Follow up questions should have involved as to if Biden takes some sort of delight in his political opponent being found guilty. DA Alvin Bragg did not deny seeking jail time for these crimes that were brought as felonies when they could have been brought as misdemeanors and should not have been brought at all, least of all because the statute of limitations had expired.

Trump himself gave remarks earlier on Friday, with many in the mainstream media complaining that he did not take questions. Their complaining looks even more meaningless and more so motivated by partisan politics, given Biden not doing so either after he gave his brief remarks.

They did it. They are finally upset that there were no questions taken. 3 1/2 years but this is what it took to make them mad. pic.twitter.com/hzVi8QQtXO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 31, 2024

There have now been multiple Trump fundraising emails sent out, including multiple ones referring to himself as a "political prisoner." The donation link was briefly down on Thursday night, having crashed because so many people were looking to contribute to the campaign. On Friday, the Trump campaign announced that they had raised $34.8 million.

Abigail Jackson, the communications director for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) fittingly noted that that expression on Biden's face ought to be an "instant Trump ad."

Trump ally Alex Bruesewitz also included the footage as a pinned post this X account as he urged users to share the footage and "MAKE THIS GO VIRAL," and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) has shared it as well, in addition to his many posts in support of Trump.

instant Trump ad https://t.co/hVovUBIiBF — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 31, 2024

Question: "Donald Trump refers to himself as a political prisoner and blames you directly. What's your response to that, sir?"



Biden: *stops, smiles, walks away*



MAKE THIS GO VIRAL SO THE WORLD SEES THAT BIDEN IS THE REAL THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!



pic.twitter.com/ka41NdeF4s — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) May 31, 2024

Our current President is a demented man propped up by wicked & deranged people willing to destroy our country to remain in power



It’s time to fight 🔥with 🔥 pic.twitter.com/InzXGdWCXm — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 31, 2024



