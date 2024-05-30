Trump Campaign Donation Page Temporarily Crashes After Guilty Verdict Announced

Shortly after former President Trump was found guilty on all charges in the hush money trial, his campaign website redirected visitors to a fundraising page, which promptly crashed.

Advertisement

“Is this the end of America? I was just convicted in a RIGGED political Witch Hunt trial: I DID NOTHING WRONG! They’ve raided my home, arrested me, took my mugshot, AND NOW THEY’VE JUST CONVICTED ME!” the message on the site read before it temporarily went down.

The American people see through Crooked Joe Biden's rigged show trial.



So many Americans were moved to donate to President Trump's campaign that the WinRed pages went down.



We are working on getting the website back online as quickly as possible.



Stay strong. — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 30, 2024





BREAKING: Trump donation page CRASHES after guilty verdict. pic.twitter.com/l1nJ14ojKb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 30, 2024

🚨President Trump’s campaign fundraising website has crashed pic.twitter.com/Of92TpRPxQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2024

Trump’s website has CRASHED right now from the amount of people trying to donate.



If this isn’t a message that the “trial” was a mistake for the left, I don’t know what is. pic.twitter.com/k61jxdd3MA — Chandler Crump (@realCCrump) May 30, 2024

The fundraising message urges supporters to send "crooked Joe Biden" a message about his chances of winning a second term.

"WE MUST MAKE JOE BIDEN REGRET EVER COMING AFTER US!" the page said.

Some of the 45th president’s biggest fundraising boosts came in response to his legal troubles. For example, the Trump campaign said it brought in $15.4 million in the two weeks after the charges were filed in the hush money case.

Once the former president's campaign site got back online, it was updated to identify him as a political prisoner. It also features his mugshot from his arraignment in the Georgia election case along with the words "NEVER SURRENDER."

Trump campaign co-manager Chris LaCivita said supporters who received an error message should try again.

If you are one of the millions of American Patriots wanting to donate to Donald Trump’s campaign and you get an error message from @WINRED …don’t give up! Log back on and try again ! or Text TRUMP to 88022 Help us send weak @JoeBiden packing !!! — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) May 30, 2024











