Democrats Suffer Another Loss in Obsession Over Alito Recusal
BREAKING: Jury Finds Trump GUILTY in New York 'Trial'
Liberal Reporter: The Trump Hush Money Circus Is 'the Dumbest Trial in American...
Former Obama Adviser Has One Question After Disastrous De Niro Press Conference
Alvin Bragg Claims He Was Doing 'His Job,' Praises the Jurors After Finding...
Could Trump's Guilty Verdict Create Backlash at the Polls?
Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict
Social Media Reacts to Trump 'Sham' Verdict: 'RIP America'
Donald Trump's Family Reacts to Guilty Verdict
Here's How the Republican Presidential Hopefuls Reacted to the Trump Verdict
Drug Cartel Guilty of Murdering American Mothers, 14 Children Takes Legal Turn
'A Travesty of Justice': Top House Republicans Weigh In on Trump 'Guilty' Verdict...
Trump Reacts to Guilty Verdict: 'Will Fight Until the End'
MSNBC Legal Analyst Has a 'Man Crush' On Trump Judge, Claims Jurors Do...
Tipsheet

Trump Campaign Donation Page Temporarily Crashes After Guilty Verdict Announced

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 30, 2024 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Shortly after former President Trump was found guilty on all charges in the hush money trial, his campaign website redirected visitors to a fundraising page, which promptly crashed.  

Advertisement

“Is this the end of America? I was just convicted in a RIGGED political Witch Hunt trial: I DID NOTHING WRONG! They’ve raided my home, arrested me, took my mugshot, AND NOW THEY’VE JUST CONVICTED ME!” the message on the site read before it temporarily went down. 


The fundraising message urges supporters to send "crooked Joe Biden" a message about his chances of winning a second term. 

"WE MUST MAKE JOE BIDEN REGRET EVER COMING AFTER US!" the page said. 

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Some of the 45th president’s biggest fundraising boosts came in response to his legal troubles. For example, the Trump campaign said it brought in $15.4 million in the two weeks after the charges were filed in the hush money case. 

Once the former president's campaign site got back online, it was updated to identify him as a political prisoner. It also features his mugshot from his arraignment in the Georgia election case along with the words "NEVER SURRENDER." 

Trump campaign co-manager Chris LaCivita said supporters who received an error message should try again. 




Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict Mia Cathell
Could Trump's Guilty Verdict Create Backlash at the Polls? Jamie Parsons
BREAKING: Jury Finds Trump GUILTY in New York 'Trial' Katie Pavlich
Liberal Reporter: The Trump Hush Money Circus Is 'the Dumbest Trial in American History' Matt Vespa
Jill Biden Did Not Just Say That About Donald Trump Matt Vespa
Trump Wins. What Next? (Part 2) Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict Mia Cathell
Advertisement