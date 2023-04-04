Mark Levin Explains Why Today Was the 'Real Insurrection'
Tipsheet

Even Indicted, Trump Still Beats the Left at Their Own Game

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 04, 2023 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It’s Groundhog Day. We have another attempt to take down former President Donald Trump, another institution stained by the Left in their foolish pursuit of this man. Throughout his presidency, the Left whined about how the Trump administration deviated from the norms and threatened institutional integrity. We’ve known for years that call was coming from inside the house, with the Left’s deep state allies engaging in an illegal covert war within these agencies, specifically the Department of Justice. From Russian collusion to mishandling of classified documents, liberals have engaged in every extrajudicial method to ensnare Trump in a legal pickle. The FBI raided his home last summer, and now he’s finally been indicted on a biased porn payment scheme involving ex-porn star Stormy Daniels. 

On this front, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg took misdemeanor charges whose statute of limitation had expired and elevated them to felonies in an epic feat of linguistic gymnastics. The indictment means nothing, as grand juries often charge nearly 99 percent of those under such legal scrutiny. Some in the liberal media were a bit bearish, noting that it only takes one person to derail the train. That didn’t happen here. Yet, even before Bragg took the podium to detail the indictment's contents, we knew Trump was facing 34 charges. Someone leaked it to the press, which is a felony.

The Left is willing to break the law to honor the law; we’re back to the ‘destroying the village to save it’ mentality. And while there’s a biased legal circus in Manhattan, it pales compared to the other investigations Trump is facing from his alleged 2020 election interference. The Georgia grand jury could be more compromised than Manhattan’s, given that the prosecuting attorney’s office reportedly had ice cream parties with its members. Yes, that’s been alleged by the forewoman of this shambolic investigative body, Emily Kohrs, who decided to spill everything on network news in February. 

Recommended

The Judge Overseeing Trump's Case Might Have a Major Conflict of Interest Mia Cathell

Even liberal hosts and legal analysts penned op-eds pointing to Kohrs recklessness by offering these interviews to some of the most liberal, anti-Trump outlets in the county, which could torch the entire grand jury probe’s credibility. It already has, but you knew that. 

When Trump is down, he always seems to clinch wins, even if they're only symbolic this time. The Left says Trump must go to protect America’s institutions and the rule of law but leak sensitive information to the press about ongoing legal investigations, deploy FBI agents to ransack his home under laughable pretenses stemming from the Presidential Records Act, which isn’t a criminal statute. Their minions also leak privileged communications between foreign leaders to gin up Russian collusion hysterics. We haven’t delved into that aspect of the Trump presidency, the heinous leaks that ended Michael Flynn’s career. 

A felony has been committed regarding the Manhattan DA’s investigation into Trump, but it’s someone from Bragg’s office.

