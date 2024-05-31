Is Bragg Going to Recommend Jail Time for Trump? He Isn't Denying It

Speaking to reporters late Thursday night, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg would not deny whether he plans to recommend jail time for former President Donald Trump after he was convicted by a judge and jury in a New York "trial."

Advertisement

"Do you plan to request a prison sentence," a reporter asked.

"The judge scheduled a sentencing for July 11. We will speak in court at that time," Bragg answered. "He also set a motion schedule. We will speak in our court filings as we've done throughout this proceeding."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment on whether he will recommend jail time for Donald Trump. A Manhattan jury found the former president guilty on 34 felony counts. pic.twitter.com/gmUa3JJL8a — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 30, 2024

Over at CNN, they're predicting jail time.

CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen, meanwhile, said that while he “strongly” agreed with O’Mara’s timeline, “In the most serious FBR [falsifying business records] cases, a sentence of imprisonment is routinely imposed.” Eisen argued, “This is the most serious falsifying business records case in the history of the state of New York. I think Alvin Bragg is gonna ask for a sentence of incarceration and I think Judge Merchan will very seriously weigh that.”

Sentencing for Trump is set for July 11, just four days before the Republican National Convention and two weeks after the first presidential debate against President Joe Biden.

President Trump responded to the ruling and Bragg's comments with this statement: