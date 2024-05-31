Emails Show Dr. Fauci Bribed Scientists to Discredit the Lab Leak Theory
CNN Legal Analyst's Take on Trump Verdict Will Probably Anger Liberals
America Is Not Yet Rome, But Democrats Better Worry That It Is Going...
Will Trump-Skeptic Republicans Hop on the MAGA Train?
Totalitarians Try to Win by Force, Not by Political Persuasion
Breaking: Manchin Has Left the Democratic Party
Biden Gives Ukraine Green Light to Use US Weapons Inside Russia
Menendez and Manchin: A Tale of Two Senators
The ‘Squad’ Reacts to Trump’s Guilty Verdict
Here's How Much Money Trump's Campaign Fundraised After His Guilty Verdict
Zeldin Reminds Who the Real 'Threat to Democracy' Is After Trump Verdict
On the Trump Verdict
‘This Will Backfire’: RFK Jr. Reacts to Donald Trump’s Guilty Verdict
Rashida Tlaib Spoke at Event Tied to Terrorists. Will Anything Happen?
Tipsheet

Biden Reacts Directly to the Trump Verdict

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 31, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Joe Lamberti

UPDATE: On Friday afternoon, President Joe Biden addressed the verdict from the White House. 

Advertisement

***Original post***

Team Biden is reacting to the guilty verdict handed down to former President Donald Trump by a New York City jury Thursday afternoon after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed 34 felony charges, which were upgraded from misdemeanors with spent statutes of limitations, against him in April 2023. 

First, the Biden campaign: 

In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law.

Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today's verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.

The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater. He is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator 'on day one' and calling for our Constitution to be 'terminated' so he can regain and keep power. A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans' freedoms and fomenting political violence — and the American people will reject it this November.

Recommended

On the Trump Verdict Guy Benson
Advertisement

Next, the Biden White House:

We respect the rule of law, and have no additional comment.

President Joe Biden is currently in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. He will return to the White House Friday to host the Kansas City Chiefs and the Belgian Prime Minister and then return to Delaware for the weekend. Earlier in the week it was reported Biden would give official remarks about the verdict from the White House. Those reports were denied by Biden officials and it is unclear if he will do so.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

On the Trump Verdict Guy Benson
America Is Not Yet Rome, But Democrats Better Worry That It Is Going That Way Kurt Schlichter
Mark Levin Has Some Legal Advice for Team Trump Katie Pavlich
Our Revolutionary Times Victor Davis Hanson
Zeldin Reminds Who the Real 'Threat to Democracy' Is After Trump Verdict Rebecca Downs
Here's How Much Money Trump's Campaign Fundraised After His Guilty Verdict Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
On the Trump Verdict Guy Benson
Advertisement