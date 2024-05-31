Biden Reacts Directly to the Trump Verdict
Emails Show Dr. Fauci Bribed Scientists to Discredit the Lab Leak Theory
CNN Legal Analyst's Take on Trump Verdict Will Probably Anger Liberals
America Is Not Yet Rome, But Democrats Better Worry That It Is Going...
Will Trump-Skeptic Republicans Hop on the MAGA Train?
Totalitarians Try to Win by Force, Not by Political Persuasion
Breaking: Manchin Has Left the Democratic Party
Biden Gives Ukraine Green Light to Use US Weapons Inside Russia
Menendez and Manchin: A Tale of Two Senators
The ‘Squad’ Reacts to Trump’s Guilty Verdict
Zeldin Reminds Who the Real 'Threat to Democracy' Is After Trump Verdict
On the Trump Verdict
‘This Will Backfire’: RFK Jr. Reacts to Donald Trump’s Guilty Verdict
Rashida Tlaib Spoke at Event Tied to Terrorists. Will Anything Happen?
Tipsheet

Here's How Much Money Trump's Campaign Fundraised After His Guilty Verdict

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  May 31, 2024 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

On Friday, former President Donald Trump's campaign announced that he raised over $34.8 million after he was found guilty on 34 counts in his New York "hush money" trial. 

Advertisement

"From just minutes after the sham trial verdict was announced, our digital fundraising system was overwhelmed with support, and despite temporary delays online because of the amount of traffic, President Trump raised $34.8 million dollars from small dollar donors," Trump campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a joint statement. 

"Not only was the amount historic, but 29.7 percent of yesterday's donor's were brand new donors to the WinRed platform," they continued. "President Trump and our campaign are immensely grateful for this outpouring of support from patriots across our country. President Trump is fighting to save our nation and November 5 is the day Americans will deliver the real verdict."

In a statement, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley said that these numbers are a reflection that the American people support Trump.

Recommended

On the Trump Verdict Guy Benson
Advertisement

“More than 485,000 donors have contributed $34.8 million since the verdict in the New York show trial was announced last night. The American people stand behind President Trump in the face of this unprecedented weaponization of the judicial system and we are laser-focused on investing these resources to get out the vote, protect the ballot, and re-elect President Donald J. Trump."

Yesterday, Leah covered how Trump's campaign website redirected visitors to a fundraising page, which promptly crashed, after the guilty verdict was read.

“Is this the end of America? I was just convicted in a RIGGED political Witch Hunt trial: I DID NOTHING WRONG! They’ve raided my home, arrested me, took my mugshot, AND NOW THEY’VE JUST CONVICTED ME!” the message on the site read before it temporarily went down. 


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

On the Trump Verdict Guy Benson
America Is Not Yet Rome, But Democrats Better Worry That It Is Going That Way Kurt Schlichter
Mark Levin Has Some Legal Advice for Team Trump Katie Pavlich
Our Revolutionary Times Victor Davis Hanson
Zeldin Reminds Who the Real 'Threat to Democracy' Is After Trump Verdict Rebecca Downs
Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
On the Trump Verdict Guy Benson
Advertisement