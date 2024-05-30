Top Senate Republicans, Including Some Potential VP Picks, Weigh In on Trump's 'Guilty' Verdict

Reactions have come pouring in regarding the "guilty" verdict for former and potentially future President Donald Trump on all 34 counts in the hush money trial. In addition to reactions from many top House Republicans, there's also reactions from top Senate Republicans.

Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso (R-WY) was among the first to react to the news from his X account, with a statement that criticized how President Joe Biden and the Democrats are looking to go after Trump in such a manner.

"The case in New York against President Trump has never been about justice. Democrats are weaponizing the justice system against a political opponent," he reminded. "Elections are decided in voting booths, not courtrooms," he added, also ending on a pro-Trump note. "President Trump will keep fighting to get America back on track."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has also a particularly strong supporter of the former president. In her statement that slammed the lack of a fair trial for Trump and pointed out Biden knows he's losing, Blackburn also warned about how the verdict affects others. "If they can do this to a former President who will be the 2024 Republican nominee, they can do it to anyone. Today is a sad day for the American justice system and the American people--this is what you'd expect in places like Russia, China and North Korea, but not America," the statement read in part.

She's also fired off a series of subsequent posts, including multiple posts declaring Thursday's actions a "witch hunt" and also spoke about the relevance of Election Day.

Blackburn issued similar warnings in a video message she shared to her account as well, as she also urged viewers to stand up for and support Trump.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has been among those Republican lawmakers present outside the New York City courthouse to communicate their support for Trump, as he reminded in a post from Thursday calling out the "sham trial and the clearest example we’ve ever seen of election interference."

Subsequent posts continued to call out Biden and his campaign and urge others to stand with him to support Trump, especially now that Biden's reelection campaign is fundraising off of the outcome.

Scott's mention about people "calling themselves a leader in our party" is especially noteworthy as he announced last week he's running to replace current Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) released a statement as well as previewed a special edition of his podcast for Thursday night. His episode of "The Verdict" on Wednesday also discussed the Trump trial in the context of comparing and contrasting the upcoming trials First Son Hunter Biden is facing.

Cruz warned about "a dark day for America," while also making clear that the "sham" trial was "nothing more than political persecution" against Trump, as Democrats fear he will win once more in November.

The senator had particularly strong words for the trial process. "This disgraceful decision is legally baseless and should be overturned promptly on appeal. Any judge with a modicum of integrity would recognize that this entire trial has been utterly fraudulent," his post concluded.

His video message doubled down even further on the lack of law and the emphasis of it being "all politics." Cruz is firm that the conviction will be overturned, and noted he'll go into the next steps in Thursday night's episode.

There's also many senators who are potentially in the running to be Trump's running mate, though we likely won't know until a few days before the Republican National Convention that takes place July 15-July 18.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) posted multiple times, including a quoted repost from the Trump War Room as he spoke about the importance of voting, a donation link, and his own video message, which is his pinned post.

Scott called out not only the judge, but DA Alvin Bragg who was responsible for bringing these problematic charges, noting they "should be ashamed of themselves." It's not merely "ridiculous," though Scott used that word and others. "This actually erodes the confidence that Americans have in the justice system," he pointed out. "Unbelievable! Un freaking believable," the normally soft spoken senator declared about the verdict.

He did end on something of a note as he insisted "good news is coming," with a message for Bragg and Biden. "DA Bragg, here me clearly: you cannot silence the American people! You cannot stop us for voting for change! Joe Biden's injustice, Joe Biden's two-tier injustice system, weaponizing the justice system of the United States of America, against a political opponent?! UnAmerican! Joe Biden, you're fired!"

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) had some chillingly fitting statements when the charges were announced and Trump was indicted just over a year ago. And, when it comes to chillingly fitting posts, Rubio earlier in the day posted footage from Cuba, where he's from.

Rubio's current pinned post is a statement that points to what "a complete travesty" the verdict is. "Biden and the Trump deranged left will stop at nothing to remain in power," his post also warned.

In addition to posting a donation link, Rubio also posted an update about fundraising numbers when it comes to the "good news" of the day.

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) is another stalwart supporter of Trump. A post of his calls out not merely the verdict, but also the case overall, reminding those involved "rigged the entire case to get this outcome."

"This isn't justice, it's election interference," he warned.

Vance not only also posted a donation link, but he also encouraged viewers of "Jesse Watters Primetime" to donate to Trump as well, and to vote in November.

Even before the verdict was handed down, Vance posted a telling point, reminding who will be deciding the election in November.

