Democrats' Latest Stunt at the US Capitol Will Leave You Shaking Your Head

In the latest episode of “Political Theater on the Hill,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) are staging a sit-in protest on the steps of the US Capitol Building to argue against Republicans’ proposed budget.

Congress is set to return to work after a two-week recess. It is expected to take up the budget bill during the upcoming session, which is why Jeffries and Booker are giving this particular performance. From ABC News.

New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker are holding a livestreamed sit-in protest and discussion on Sunday from the steps of the U.S. Capitol. Titled "An Urgent Conversation with the American People," the livestreamed discussion comes ahead of Congress' return to session on Monday. A statement released by both officials' offices said in part, "Republican leaders have made clear their intention to use the coming weeks to advance a reckless budget scheme to President Trump's desk that seeks to gut Medicaid, food assistance and basic needs programs that help people, all to give tax breaks to billionaires. Given what's at stake, these could be some of the most consequential weeks for seniors, kids and families in generations." According to the statement, Rep. Jeffries and Sen. Booker plan to speak to shared American values and the nation's religious and moral underpinnings, and how the budget bill opposes these beliefs. They also plan to affirm to Americans watching the livestream that their voices matter, especially in this moment in time. Throughout the livestream, the Tri-State officials are being joined by fellow elected members from both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate to discuss the issues that matter to them and their constituents. Groups of curious passersby also found themselves sitting on the Capitol steps listening and weighing in on the conversation.

The protest began shortly after 6 a.m. when the two actors began livestreaming the their conversation on how awful Republicans are. Booker claimed it was a “moment of moral urgency,” because Congress might just enact President Donald Trump’s priorities, which include border security, the military, energy, and slashing taxes. House Republicans seek to have a bill ready for Trump’s signature by Memorial Day.

“This is a time for us to put principles over party,” Jeffries said. “It reminds me, I think that's a powerful moment for us.”

Then, he got really ridiculous.

It reminds me of a letter that Ulysses Grant was said to have sent at the start of the Civil War. Of course, the great general who subsequently became president. At that moment of great turmoil in the country, the country literally tearing itself apart. Grant wrote that whatever my prior political positions have been… up until this point, I have but only one objective now. And Grant then said, ‘We have a government and laws and a flag, and they must all be sustained. Government, laws, and a flag, and they must all be sustained.’ Then he said something even deeper than that, because at that time in American history, there were multiple parties. We're in a two-party system right now, but there were multiple parties. What Grant said is, ‘there are but two parties in America right now, patriots and traitors.’

So, it looks like Jeffries thinks he can convince the nation that Democrats are the true patriots, or something.

Several other Democrats joined Booker and Jeffries throughout the day, including Sens. Chris Coons (D-DE), Angele Alsobrooks (D-MD), and Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN).

The two lawmakers appear to be setting the stage for what will be a loud resistance to Republicans in the upcoming session. But given that they have no real power in the legislature, this is all they have – political theater and loud rants.