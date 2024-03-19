Joe Biden Is Back... to Tripping and Repeating Debunked Narratives

As Matt has covered, President Joe Biden needs new shoes to help him get around, specifically "lifestyle sneakers," given how many times the 81-year-old president has tripped before. They're also using shorter steps for Biden to board Air Force One. Despite these calculated changes being made, however, Biden is still falling apart.

Earlier on Tuesday, while he was setting off for a campaign event in Reno, Nevada, Biden had to catch himself as he climbed the stairs to board Air Force One. These were despite how he was using the noticeably shorter set of stairs.

CAREFUL, JOE! Biden saves himself from tripping up the short stairs as he departs for Nevada. pic.twitter.com/ENQZVxpB9U — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 19, 2024

This latest stumble comes three years to the day after Biden tripped multiple times while climbing up the stairs to Air Force One.

President Biden trips going up the stairs to Air Force One... before heading to Atlanta. #potus @POTUS @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/g63lXLWOcd — Jesse Hamilton (@JesseJHamilton) March 19, 2021

Nick Arama at our sister site of RedState highlighted Biden needing to steady himself, as well as some of the president's worst moments from the campaign event.

It's bad enough that our nation's oldest president very much sounds and looks like it, as his mental capabilities clearly don't seem to be what they should be, all while the White House claims Biden doesn't need a cognitive test. Polls consistently show that voters, including Biden's fellow Democrats, are concerned with the president's physical and mental health and the ability to serve another term. Polls also show less of a concern for former and potentially future President Donald Trump.

But, that's not the only concern. Biden's habits of tripping are plain to see. More troubling, though, especially if it works in his favor as it did four years ago, is that the Biden has taken to once more repeating false narratives. He's already taken advantage of out-of-context video clips when it comes to Trump's remarks about "a bloodbath," with the full contest of his remarks indicating he was clearly referring to the economic sense of the word.

As Townhall has been covering since Trump made his remarks over the weekend, that debunked talking point has been making the rounds. The Biden campaign has every intention of repeating not just this hoax, but other falsehoods, as evidenced in part by his post from Monday afternoon.

Donald Trump has shown us who he is, time and time again. pic.twitter.com/pBqyMTloHX — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 18, 2024

Very early on in his remarks on Tuesday, Biden brought up the "suckers and losers" narrative as he mentioned his son, Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

Referring to Trump, Biden spoke of "a guy who said, when he wouldn’t go up to visit a cemetery of veterans, that they’re a bunch of 'losers' and 'suckers.' My son was one of those 'losers' and 'suckers,'" making similar remarks to how he caused confusion in South Carolina in January as to whether or not he understood where Beau was buried and his cause of death.

"You know, it just--I--I just--I--I’ve never heard a president say the things that this guy has said," Biden went on to say, which might be because it was debunked. "But the difference is he means them. He means what he says," the president continued.

As one of the lies that just won't die, Trump's opponents claim that he referred to those buried at Normandy as "suckers" and "losers" and also said he didn't want to see them during a 2018 trip. It was debunked, but that hasn't stopped Biden from repeating it.

Biden was clear that he had every intention to make this a campaign issue. "With your help, we got elected in the first time around. And this--this county and this state is really, really, really critical," he said to applause, as he went on to repeat several falsehoods as he made his pitch for getting reelected, reminding that he and Trump both won enough delegates to become their party's presumptive nominees with last week's primaries.

Biden takes the floor in Reno and immediately floats the debunked "losers and suckers" hoax pic.twitter.com/9GeTcdBITd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 19, 2024

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley released a statement earlier on Tuesday about the campaign visit. "Nevada families are being crushed by Joe Biden’s failures, from historic inflation and an open border to skyrocketing overdose deaths across the state. Nevadans want results, not lip service – which is why they’ll vote to elect President Donald J. Trump in November," he said.

The president's decision to go to Nevada is also potentially an interesting one. Nevada has voted Democratic in every presidential election since 2008. Biden won it with 50.1 percent. However, RealClearPolling has Trump leading Biden by +5.6, with 46.3 percent to Biden's 40.7 percent support. The state also elected Republican Governor Joe Lombardo in 2022, who managed to beat Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak and flip the state red.







