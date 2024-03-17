How the Liberal Media Reacted to Trump’s Latest Comment Is Why Americans Have Lost Trust

The radical left will use anything they can find to use against former President Trump, even if that means spinning the truth.

On Saturday, during a campaign rally in Ohio, Trump predicted a financial “bloodbath” facing the U.S. motor industry if he is not elected, giving China the green light to flood the country with their products.

Advertisement

Trump said:

If you’re listening, President Xi — and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now … you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no. We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected. Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it […] It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories.

However, Trump’s comments were taken out of context and spun to look like he is promising a “bloodbath” if he is not elected in November.

We are witnessing the invention of the "bloodbath" hoax in real-time



Unfortunately for them, we have 𝕏



Media narrative: Full context: pic.twitter.com/jaYDvtGomn — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 17, 2024

Biden-Harris campaign statement on Trump tonight promising a “bloodbath” if he loses pic.twitter.com/8mBYh4QKnf — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 17, 2024

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung Issued a statement, clearly stating that the former president was talking about the U.S. auto industry.

“Crooked Joe Biden and his campaign are engaging in deceptively, out-of-context editing,” he said.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) also pushed a false truth regarding Trump’s “bloodbath” comment.

“But we have, we just have to win this election because he’s even predicting a bloodbath. What does that mean? He’s going to exact a bloodbath? There’s something wrong here. How respectful I am of the American people and their goodness, but how much more do they have to see from him to understand that this isn’t what our country is about? Praising Hitler praising the Russians — honestly, I didn’t condemn our soldiers for losing or dying in war or being captured in war. He said he was wrong with Russia. They defeated Hitler. What about the millions of Americans who risked or gave their lives? What about him saying that soldiers buried in Europe? He didn’t want to visit them because they were losers,” she said.