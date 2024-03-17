How Yesterday's Trenton Police Siege Ended, And Why the Liberal Media Will Ignore...
Joe Biden Does Not Understand America
The 2024 Great Bait And Switch Begins
'Beyond Satire': Here's How PETA Wants Jill Biden to 'Modernize' the White House...
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 209: Psalms to Read When Stressed Out
No Bail and No Jail, Allows Criminals to Prevail
'No Home in the Democrat Party': Cruz Has Message for Pro-Israel Voters After...
Ohio GOP Senate Candidate Sends Reality Check Message to Those Who Don’t Like...
Why Americans Should Be Terrified of Elon Musk’s New Technology
UN Condemns Iran for Human Rights Abuse
Pro-Abortion Extremists Wield TikTok as a Weapon. The Pro-Life Movement Can, Too.
Will an American General Cross the Rubicon?
Church and State
War for All
Tipsheet

How the Liberal Media Reacted to Trump’s Latest Comment Is Why Americans Have Lost Trust

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 17, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The radical left will use anything they can find to use against former President Trump, even if that means spinning the truth. 

On Saturday, during a campaign rally in Ohio, Trump predicted a financial “bloodbath” facing the U.S. motor industry if he is not elected, giving China the green light to flood the country with their products. 

Advertisement

Trump said: 

If you’re listening, President Xi — and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now … you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no. We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected.

Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it […] It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories.

However, Trump’s comments were taken out of context and spun to look like he is promising a “bloodbath” if he is not elected in November. 

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung Issued a statement, clearly stating that the former president was talking about the U.S. auto industry. 

Recommended

'No Home in the Democrat Party': Cruz Has Message for Pro-Israel Voters After Schumer's Speech Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

“Crooked Joe Biden and his campaign are engaging in deceptively, out-of-context editing,” he said.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) also pushed a false truth regarding Trump’s “bloodbath” comment. 

“But we have, we just have to win this election because he’s even predicting a bloodbath. What does that mean? He’s going to exact a bloodbath? There’s something wrong here. How respectful I am of the American people and their goodness, but how much more do they have to see from him to understand that this isn’t what our country is about? Praising Hitler praising the Russians — honestly, I didn’t condemn our soldiers for losing or dying in war or being captured in war. He said he was wrong with Russia. They defeated Hitler. What about the millions of Americans who risked or gave their lives? What about him saying that soldiers buried in Europe? He didn’t want to visit them because they were losers,” she said. 

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'No Home in the Democrat Party': Cruz Has Message for Pro-Israel Voters After Schumer's Speech Rebecca Downs
How Yesterday's Trenton Police Siege Ended, And Why the Liberal Media Will Ignore It Matt Vespa
The 2024 Great Bait And Switch Begins Kevin McCullough
Ohio GOP Senate Candidate Sends Reality Check Message to Those Who Don’t Like Trump Sarah Arnold
Why Americans Should Be Terrified of Elon Musk’s New Technology Sarah Arnold
Yes, Joe Biden Did This After the Special Counsel Report on His Classified Doc Fiasco Was Released Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'No Home in the Democrat Party': Cruz Has Message for Pro-Israel Voters After Schumer's Speech Rebecca Downs
Advertisement