Biden's New Footwear Confirms the Old and Weak Narrative Surrounding His Presidency

Joe Biden is old, though his staff and cabinet secretaries have conveyed for years that he’s the sharpest mind around, with the reflexes of a cat and the speed of a mongoose. Our eyes don’t lie—and most Americans know that. It's why 86 percent feel Biden is too old to run again. That’s not some outlier or data error; it’s a consensus. And we have new evidence to confirm the too old and weak narrative: Biden is wearing new shoes aimed at reducing the risk of him falling during public events (via Penn Live):

Biden's handlers are forcing him to wear a new pair of "lifestyle sneakers" because he trips so much pic.twitter.com/dNXwsDHCCQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 17, 2024

With a majority of 2024 voters citing President Joe Biden’s age and fitness for office as a major concern, another fall by the commander-in-chief could be catastrophic to his campaign. To ward off this prospect as Biden increases his number of campaign trips, the 81-year-old president has reportedly switched his footwear preferences. According to Fox News and Inside Edition, Biden has been spotted wearing a pair of “lifestyle sneakers” known by the brand name “Hoka Transport.” They’ve been dubbed ‘Air Bidens’ on social media. The shoes are described as having a “wide sole” that is “no doubt great for stability,” making the wearer feel as if he or she is “walking on air.” But there’s also a medical reason that could be behind Biden switching to these shoes. As Inside Edition notes, Biden’s annual health physical last month revealed the president has been diagnosed with sensory peripheral neuropathy in his feet – in short, nerve damage. The Hoka Transport shoes Biden is now wearing carry “the seal of approval from the American Podiatric Association as being beneficial to foot health,” the report stated.

The White House claims this new footwear is for exercise. Please. Take that snake oil somewhere else. The age and memory issue reared its head with a vengeance in the damning report filed by Special Counsel Robert Hur regarding the mishandling of classified documents. Senility is also why Biden escaped an indictment, like the one facing former President Donald Trump. Hur determined that Biden willfully retained classified information and divulged that sensitive material to his ghostwriter. Still, he added that the president was too old and senile to face the music. Biden had trouble remembering the death of his son, Beau, and his vice presidency.

When Hur testified last week, he stood by his report and slapped down attempts by House Democrats to gaslight the committee by claiming he exonerated the president. He clearly said he did not. Hur is a credible DOJ official, not a partisan hack. It’s because of this that the media attention has dropped off.

Yet, before that, Biden’s aides, staffers, and administration members all came to his defense, speaking at length about how they must prepare for everything during meetings because he’s energetic and aggressive regarding the details. No one believes this. Even Jon Stewart, who has returned part-time to The Daily Show, mocked if anyone has video of this cogency because that dog won’t hunt.

And now, he’s rocking the quintessential old person shoe because his nerves are shot in his feet, and he stumbles all over the place and doesn’t do well in blunting the ‘he’s too old’ concerns that engulf this presidency.