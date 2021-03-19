Biden Falls Down Multiple Times Trying to Go Up the Stairs to Air Force One

President Joe Biden's trip to Georgia got off to a rough start on Friday after he fell down multiple times while climbing up the stairs to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews.

Biden gets halfway up the steps before falling down three times, catching himself on the handrail, before finally finding his legs and continuing up the stairs. The stumbles were captured from multiple angles.

President Biden stumbled and recovered as he climbed aboard Air Force One on his way to Georgia pic.twitter.com/92N05Ukcvk — Trevor Hunnicutt (@TrevorNews) March 19, 2021

.@POTUS tumbles as he walks up the steps of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md, for a trip to Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/xNt37PYucw — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) March 19, 2021

Biden appeared to have not suffered any serious injury.

White House says Biden is "doing fine" after his stumble on the stairs. https://t.co/Vl9Zgnwdnx — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) March 19, 2021

The White House has blamed the wind for Biden's fall.

Update: WH spox Karine Jean-Pierre seems to blame the wind for President Biden's fall



She told reporters aboard Air Force One:



'It's pretty windy outside. It's very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100 percent'https://t.co/6GIwCG2xME — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) March 19, 2021

While excuses were made about how Biden's trips were not newsworthy, some pointed to how the media had a field day mocking former President Donald Trump slowly walking down a ramp at a graduation ceremony for West Point cadets. Those included in the jeering at Trump was then-candidate Joe Biden.

FLASHBACK -> Biden mocks Trump's ramp walk at West Point and claims he's stronger: "Look at how he steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps. Come on." pic.twitter.com/U7CL0dBSQA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 19, 2021