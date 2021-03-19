Donald Trump

Biden Falls Down Multiple Times Trying to Go Up the Stairs to Air Force One

Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Mar 19, 2021 12:40 PM
Source: Hill.TV/Screenshot

President Joe Biden's trip to Georgia got off to a rough start on Friday after he fell down multiple times while climbing up the stairs to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews.

Biden gets halfway up the steps before falling down three times, catching himself on the handrail, before finally finding his legs and continuing up the stairs. The stumbles were captured from multiple angles.

Biden appeared to have not suffered any serious injury.

The White House has blamed the wind for Biden's fall.

While excuses were made about how Biden's trips were not newsworthy, some pointed to how the media had a field day mocking former President Donald Trump slowly walking down a ramp at a graduation ceremony for West Point cadets. Those included in the jeering at Trump was then-candidate Joe Biden.

Most Popular