Why the Liberal Media's Freakout Over Trump's 'Bloodbath' Incident Is Beyond Embarrassing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 17, 2024 9:00 PM
Sarah had the story today: the liberal media went apoplectic over Trump's warning of a “bloodbath” this year. At a rally in Ohio over the weekend, the former president expounded on how China’s trade policy is primed to hurt American families. Here’s how the media framed these remarks juxtaposed with what was actually said:

If you’re listening, President Xi — and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now … you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no. We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected. 

Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it […] It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories. 

How the Liberal Media Reacted to Trump’s Latest Comment Is Why Americans Have Lost Trust Sarah Arnold
Yes, this is one of the reasons why the media isn’t trusted. It’s also peculiar since five days ago, the same clowns used the word “bloodbath” to describe Trump’s indirect overhaul of the Republican National Committee.

It’s the same old story: rules for thee but not for me. This “bloodbath” fiasco might be the worst meltdown this year regarding Trump...so far. We have a long way to go until Election Day 2024.

And here are the community notes on Twitter:

