Why the Liberal Media's Freakout Over Trump's 'Bloodbath' Incident Is Beyond Embarrassing

Sarah had the story today: the liberal media went apoplectic over Trump's warning of a “bloodbath” this year. At a rally in Ohio over the weekend, the former president expounded on how China’s trade policy is primed to hurt American families. Here’s how the media framed these remarks juxtaposed with what was actually said:

We are witnessing the invention of the "bloodbath" hoax in real-time



Unfortunately for them, we have 𝕏



Media narrative: Full context:

Do you trust the mainstream media? pic.twitter.com/2Dm1B52xEy — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 17, 2024

#Bloodbath



I don't normally defend Trump, but this is ridiculous, laughable, dishonest and completely disrespectful of the American people, @SpeakerPelosi

This is the kind of rhetoric that is ruining America.



This is the kind of rhetoric that is ruining America. https://t.co/OwgSd3g9Y4 — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) March 17, 2024

The media is lying about Donald Trump with this narrative about a "bloodbath" if he loses the election. He was very clearly talking about the car manufacturing industry—before and after he used the word.

You have to be extremely disingenuous to take what he's saying out of…



You have to be extremely disingenuous to take what he’s saying out of… pic.twitter.com/qhctYGpi7K — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 17, 2024

If you’re listening, President Xi — and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now … you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no. We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected. Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it […] It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories.

Yes, this is one of the reasons why the media isn’t trusted. It’s also peculiar since five days ago, the same clowns used the word “bloodbath” to describe Trump’s indirect overhaul of the Republican National Committee.

SUPERCUT!



Trump critics would never use a term like “bloodbath” pic.twitter.com/6dSTMwsfJa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2024

Just five days ago the MSM was using the term "bloodbath" to describe some people being fired at the RNC.

It’s the same old story: rules for thee but not for me. This “bloodbath” fiasco might be the worst meltdown this year regarding Trump...so far. We have a long way to go until Election Day 2024.

***

And here are the community notes on Twitter:

MSNBC just got Community Noted into oblivion for promoting their "bloodbath" lie.

𝕏 is obliterating hoaxes in real-time.



𝕏 is obliterating hoaxes in real-time. https://t.co/7K3yM53vId pic.twitter.com/Y3SSrGxetI — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 17, 2024

Ian Bremmer loathes Trump. Most of Ian's foreign policy views, and the interests and agendas he works to advance, makes Trump a threat.



Yet he has no problem stating how extreme and glaring is the media's distortion of Trump's "bloodbath" comment.



US media has no standards. https://t.co/zcumx75mti — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 17, 2024

