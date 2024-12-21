'I Have a Confession': CNN Host Makes Long-Overdue Apology

Watch Scott Jennings Slap Down This Shoddy Talking Point About the Spending Bill
Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 21, 2024 3:30 PM
A former CNN host issued a public apology for failing to address outgoing President Joe Biden's very obvious cognitive decline more seriously during his time at the network. Acknowledging the growing concerns surrounding Biden's mental acuity, the ex-anchor admitted to downplaying the signs that have become increasingly evident. The apology comes amid reports that Biden has “quietly quitted” his duties as the POTUS during his final days in the Whtie House. 

This fuels the ongoing debates about media accountability and reporters' role in holding leaders and politicians accountable for consistent transparency and performance standards regardless of party affiliation. 

As new revelations emerge about the Biden Administration’s reported efforts to hide the 81-year-old president’s declining health, former CNN political analyst Chris Cillizza admits he should have pressed the issue harder and that his coverage of Biden fell short. 

“As a reporter, I have a confession to make,” Cillizza said, adding that despite Republicans repeatedly urging him to report on Biden’s declining cognitive health, he chose to ignore it. 

“I should have pushed harder earlier for more information about Joe Biden’s mental and physical well-being and any signs of decline,” he continued. Defending his actions, Cillizza said he would brush such concerns off because he had not seen “evidence” that Biden’s mental acuity was failing. 

Cillizza admitted to accepting the White House's narrative without question but confessed to feeling hesitant to raise concerns out of fear of being accused of "age-shaming" Biden. He recalled that the White House was “absolutely adamant” that questioning Biden’s physical or mental decline was offensive. The former host said it wasn’t until he left CNN that he realized how serious Biden’s health was. 

His comments come despite the fact that, during his nearly four-year presidency, Biden has made numerous gaffes, suffered physical falls, and lost his train of thought multiple times, forgetting where he was or a person’s name. 

This comes after the Wall Street Journal released a damning report detailing how Biden’s handlers stage-managed his presidency to hide the extent of his mental and physical decline.

