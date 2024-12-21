Biden Was Too 'Mentally Fatigued' to Take Call From Top Committee Chair Before Afghanistan Withdrawal

Outgoing President Joe Biden is facing criticism after bombshell reports emerged that he was allegedly too "mentally fatigued" to take a critical call from the House Armed Services Committee Chair in the lead-up to the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. The revelation has sparked concerns about Biden's capacity to manage high-stakes decision-making, particularly during one of the most pivotal moments of his presidency. Critics argue that the report highlights a troubling pattern of disengagement and raises serious questions about his leadership and accountability during a crisis that resulted in lasting consequences.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Biden was so tired and drained that he skipped out on an important phone call with then-House Armed Services Committee Chair Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash) in 2021, right before the United States pulled out of Afghanistan that left significant casualties, including 13 American service members dead and $7 billion worth of weapons, military equipment, and U.S. aircraft were left in Afghanistan that eventually landed in the hands of the Taliban because Biden was incredibly difficult to reach— even his aides couldn’t get a hold of him.

Smith expressed concern over the Biden Administration’s overly optimistic remarks about the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Having worked on the issue, Smith believed the process would be far more challenging than White House officials were portraying and sought to share his insights. However, Biden never answered his phone calls.

“I was begging them to set expectations low,” Smith told the outlet.

Soon after, Biden personally called Smith to apologize but the damage had already been done. This was the only call the president made to the congressman during his four years.

“The Biden White House was more insulated than most,” Smith recalled. “I spoke with Barack Obama on a number of occasions when he was president, and I wasn’t even chairman of the committee.”

Following the incident, Smith publicly berated Biden for being nowhere to be found in the moments before the U.S. pulled troops out of Afghanistan, angering Secretary of State Antony Blinken— who called Smith and launched into a tired over his comments.

However, Blinken ultimately took responsibility for the botched withdrawal.

The Afghanistan withdrawal became a pivotal and damaging for Biden’s presidency, leaving a stain on his leadership credibility. The moment highlighted a lack of planning and foresight and allowed the Taliban to take over the region. Critics argued that the withdrawal emboldened international enemies such as China and Russia and showcased the U.S.’ weaknesses.