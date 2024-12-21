Watch Scott Jennings Slap Down This Shoddy Talking Point About the Spending Bill
We Have the Long-Awaited News About Who Will Control the Minnesota State House
60 Minutes Reporter Reveals Her Greatest Fear as We Enter a Second Trump...
Wait, Is Joe Biden Even Awake to Sign the New Spending Bill?
Van Jones Has Been on a One-Man War Against the Dems
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Explains Why He Confronted Suspected UnitedHealthcare Shooter to His...
The Absurd—and Cruel—Myth of a ‘Government Shutdown’
'I Have a Confession': CNN Host Makes Long-Overdue Apology
VIP
There Are New Details on the Alleged Suspect in Trump Assassination
Doing Some Last Minute Christmas Shopping? Make Sure to Avoid Woke Companies.
Biden Signs Stopgap Bill Into Law Just Hours Before Looming Gov’t Shutdown Deadline
Massive 17,000 Page Report on How the Biden Admin Weaponized the Federal Government...
Trump Hits Biden With Amicus Brief Over the 'Fire Sale' of Border Wall
JK Rowling Marked the Anniversary of When She First Spoke Out Against Transgender...
Tipsheet

Who Is Going to Replace JD Vance In the Senate?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 21, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

With former Sen. JD Vance's (R-OH) vice presidential win, a new political figure will have the opportunity to step into the spotlight and represent Ohio in Washington. The race to fill the open seat has become an anticipated contest, with potential candidates from both major parties vying for the chance to succeed Vance.

Advertisement

Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted recently paid a visit to President-elect Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home with as rumors speculate he is the top candidate to fill the position.

According to state law, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) must appoint a Republican to fill Vance’s Senate seat until a special election is held in November 2026 to determine who will serve the remainder of Vance’s term, which ends in 2028. The winner of that election can then choose to run again that year for a new six-year term.

Other candidates DeWine is considering for the position include Rep. Mike Carey (R-OH), who has been endorsed by Trump three times. 

Carey said tht Trump "needs somebody in the Senate that will make sure that we get his agenda through.” Similarly, the president-elect said that Vance’s replacement in the senate needs to be ready to begin implementing his agenda on day one of his new term. 

The Ohio representative said he would be honored to serve as a senator under Trump’s administration, echoing remarks by the incoming president.

Recommended

Watch Scott Jennings Slap Down This Shoddy Talking Point About the Spending Bill Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“I think you need to have somebody that's able to start on Day One, hit the ground running as a U.S. senator," Carey said. "You don't want to have somebody coming in from the great state of Ohio who has to be on the job training. And so we've had a track record of success here in the, you know, in the 15th Congressional District. I can easily parlay that into the Senate." 

DeWine must choose a new senate appointment soon, as the new Congress will be sworn in on Jan. 3. He said that whoever he chooses to fill the seat will need to be a “workhorse" and is "qualified and ready to earn the trust of Ohio voters for another term."

Tags: SENATE REPUBLICANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Scott Jennings Slap Down This Shoddy Talking Point About the Spending Bill Matt Vespa
'I Have a Confession': CNN Host Makes Long-Overdue Apology Sarah Arnold
60 Minutes Reporter Reveals Her Greatest Fear as We Enter a Second Trump Presidency Matt Vespa
Pro-Life Leader Targeted by Biden's DOJ Delivers Shocking Testimony Before Congress Mia Cathell
Doing Some Last Minute Christmas Shopping? Make Sure to Avoid Woke Companies. Rebecca Downs
Trump Hits Biden With Amicus Brief Over the 'Fire Sale' of Border Wall Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch Scott Jennings Slap Down This Shoddy Talking Point About the Spending Bill Matt Vespa
Advertisement