Tipsheet

Nevada Turns Red: Republican Joe Lombardo Projected Winner in Governor's Race

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 11, 2022 8:00 PM
Townhall Media

Days after Election Day, it was announced GOP candidate Joe Lombardo was projected to win the Nevada governor's race. This race would be a flip from incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak to a Republican.

Decision Desk HQ announced the projection at 7:14 p.m. EST on Friday, Nov. 11.

The governor's race was deemed too early to call for several days this week, as well as elections in Arizona.

Lombardo served in the United States Army in the Army, National Guard, and Army Reserve, according to his website. After, Lombardo Joe began serving in law enforcement and has been doing so for 30 years.

Twenty-six years into his career in law enforcement, he was elected Sheriff of Clark County, Nevada in 2014.

Lombardo's website includes a blueprint of Democratic Gov. Sisolak's scandals, including scandals surrounding COVID-19 and the state's Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation.

Decision Desk showed Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, winning with just over 49 percent of the vote, compared to Sisolak's 47 percent.


