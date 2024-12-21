Watch Scott Jennings Slap Down Van Jones’ Talking Point About the Spending Bill

Van Jones was doing so well. He was tearing Democrats apart for their undemocratic antics within their party regarding purging the undesirables after the 2016 election, people like RFK Jr and Elon Musk, who are now part of the MAGA movement. He spoke about how Democrats disrespected black men, how the new media ecosystem steamrolled the traditional outlets used by the political class, and how his party was an overall mess.

Still, he was bound to revert to making awful points about the recent circus over government spending, which almost led to a shutdown. It was averted on Friday night. Vance ironically harped on the rich man’s party war cry, which Democrats have latched on like a barnacle regarding Elon Musk’s tweet that magnified the conservative revolt against the first spending package revealed by Speaker Mike Johnson. Vance warned about unelected people making key government decisions, where Scott Jennings couldn’t hold his tongue.

Suppose Democrats are worried about unelected officials and private citizens directing policy. In that case, they need to read the latest edition of The Wall Street Journal, which further detailed the elaborate system Biden's White House aides deployed to keep the president’s condition hidden and reportedly made key decisions without Joe’s knowledge or approval. That’s a coup. No one elected these people; they’ve been allegedly doing this since day one of the Biden presidency.

So, Mr. Jones, you have made great points about why your party sucks over the past month. You don’t need to carry water for Biden, man.

