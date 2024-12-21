We Have the Long-Awaited News About Who Will Control the Minnesota State House
60 Minutes Reporter Reveals Her Greatest Fear as We Enter a Second Trump...
Wait, Is Joe Biden Even Awake to Sign the New Spending Bill?
Van Jones Has Been on a One-Man War Against the Dems
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Explains Why He Confronted Suspected UnitedHealthcare Shooter to His...
The Absurd—and Cruel—Myth of a ‘Government Shutdown’
When in Charge, Be in Charge
If You Try to Please Everybody, You’ll End Up Pleasing Nobody
VIP
There Are New Details on the Alleged Suspect in Trump Assassination
Doing Some Last Minute Christmas Shopping? Make Sure to Avoid Woke Companies.
Biden Signs Stopgap Bill Into Law Just Hours Before Looming Gov’t Shutdown Deadline
Massive 17,000 Page Report on How the Biden Admin Weaponized the Federal Government...
Trump Hits Biden With Amicus Brief Over the 'Fire Sale' of Border Wall
JK Rowling Marked the Anniversary of When She First Spoke Out Against Transgender...
Tipsheet

Watch Scott Jennings Slap Down Van Jones’ Talking Point About the Spending Bill

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 21, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Van Jones was doing so well. He was tearing Democrats apart for their undemocratic antics within their party regarding purging the undesirables after the 2016 election, people like RFK Jr and Elon Musk, who are now part of the MAGA movement. He spoke about how Democrats disrespected black men, how the new media ecosystem steamrolled the traditional outlets used by the political class, and how his party was an overall mess.  

Advertisement

Still, he was bound to revert to making awful points about the recent circus over government spending, which almost led to a shutdown. It was averted on Friday night. Vance ironically harped on the rich man’s party war cry, which Democrats have latched on like a barnacle regarding Elon Musk’s tweet that magnified the conservative revolt against the first spending package revealed by Speaker Mike Johnson. Vance warned about unelected people making key government decisions, where Scott Jennings couldn’t hold his tongue. 

Suppose Democrats are worried about unelected officials and private citizens directing policy. In that case, they need to read the latest edition of The Wall Street Journal, which further detailed the elaborate system Biden's White House aides deployed to keep the president’s condition hidden and reportedly made key decisions without Joe’s knowledge or approval. That’s a coup. No one elected these people; they’ve been allegedly doing this since day one of the Biden presidency.  

Recommended

60 Minutes Reporter Reveals Her Greatest Fear as We Enter a Second Trump Presidency Matt Vespa
Advertisement

So, Mr. Jones, you have made great points about why your party sucks over the past month. You don’t need to carry water for Biden, man.

 Also, Mr. Jennings remains undefeated in slapping down the Left’s arguments for everything. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

60 Minutes Reporter Reveals Her Greatest Fear as We Enter a Second Trump Presidency Matt Vespa
Pro-Life Leader Targeted by Biden's DOJ Delivers Shocking Testimony Before Congress Mia Cathell
Doing Some Last Minute Christmas Shopping? Make Sure to Avoid Woke Companies. Rebecca Downs
Trump Hits Biden With Amicus Brief Over the 'Fire Sale' of Border Wall Sarah Arnold
Massive 17,000 Page Report on How the Biden Admin Weaponized the Federal Government Just Dropped Sarah Arnold
We Have the Long-Awaited News About Who Will Control the Minnesota State House Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
60 Minutes Reporter Reveals Her Greatest Fear as We Enter a Second Trump Presidency Matt Vespa
Advertisement