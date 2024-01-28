Biden Resurrects Another Fake News Hoax About Donald Trump

Joe Biden’s mind is shot. Even when trying to deliver a haymaker at Donald Trump, he stumbles. It’s firing flak everywhere, not coming close to your target. It’s a little sad because we’re seeing a man incapable of doing the job, had no businesses running for it, and has zero political skill to keep the various voter groups he needs for re-election together because his domestic agenda is a loser.

As a Democrat, you must be a particular breed of disaster to lose black voters the way Joe Biden is doing right now. It’s why he shuffled down to South Carolina to shore up support with these folks and had this to say at a local barbershop:

Biden visits a South Carolina barber shop: "If I had you running in front of me when I was playing at Delaware, I could've been All-American, man." pic.twitter.com/HwMC9RGBPW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2024

But that’s not the worst of it. Biden rehashed another fake news hoax about Donald Trump that dropped in September 2020, where some people said Trump denigrated the fallen at Normandy during a visit to France in 2018. The Atlantic had the story:

Jeffrey what does the phrase "four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion" mean? Does it mean four people heard it? If it does, why didn't you just write that? If it doesn't, can you say what it does mean? Does it mean four people heard it from someone who heard it? https://t.co/FfMwuPzqCp — Jerry Dunleavy 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) September 4, 2020

Does this hoax have a name yet? https://t.co/qOolDPhACp — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 4, 2020





When President Donald Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018, he blamed rain for the last-minute decision, saying that “the helicopter couldn’t fly” and that the Secret Service wouldn’t drive him there. Neither claim was true. Trump rejected the idea of the visit because he feared his hair would become disheveled in the rain, and because he did not believe it important to honor American war dead, according to four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day. In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.

Biden tried to re-weaponize this lie—the story never caught on because it couldn’t be verified—though botched the delivery. After all, this man has mothballs, cobwebs, and bong resin residing in his brain. Also, did Joe claim his son, Beau, died in the Normandy landings?

He also apparently claims Beau Biden died at Normandy and is buried there "outside of Paris"



He's fine. Everything's fine. https://t.co/MIjtsB01jx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 28, 2024

Normandy isn't near Paris, Joe. Keep in mind that this is the administration that's forgotten to commemorate the D-Day landings not once but twice.

That’s another Biden lie that is unforgivable: Beau dying in combat. Joe heavily insinuates that his son was KIA but succumbed to brain cancer. Joe isn’t a Gold Star parent, though he tries to impersonate one to score political points. But Joe’s rehashing of the Trump “suckers” hoax is a bit surprising, though one that can be easily debunked because it never happened. It’s a bit entertaining slapping down old liberal media lies.