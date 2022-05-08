Pro-Abortion Extremists Continue to Disrupt Church Services

Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: May 08, 2022 1:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

In light of the leaked Roe v. Wade decision draft, pro-abortion activists threatened to interrupt Catholic masses on Mother’s Day across the nation. 

In an attempt to intimidate and threaten people of faith, pro-abortion protestors utilized social media to organize interruptions to spread their anti-life message. In the past, these extremists have already ruined services in places such as New York City and Virginia.

A feminist group called "Ruth Sent Us" shared a video to Twitter encouraging protesters to chant in their local church on Sunday.

Activist groups such as "Strike For Choice" and "Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights" called for protests that specifically want “action outside of Catholic churches.”

Months ago,  abortion activists  barged into a San Francisco church service wearing red cloaks and t-shirts that read "forced motherhood is enslavement." The costumes portray characters from the book and television series "The Handmaid’s Tale," which details the aftermath of the U.S. government overthrown by so-called religious radicals.

Sacred Heart of Mary church in Boulder, Colorado was also defaced with a pro-abortion message

"My body, my choice" and “abortion saves lives” is just a few of the obscene messages being spray painted on the face of religious houses. 

Reddit posts have referred to "Christian fascism," vowing to "become a nuisance by screaming" and calling pro-lifers "murderers of women."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and several other pro-abortion "devout Catholics”"have remained silent when it comes to the vile demonstrations. 

Brian Burch, president of the Catholic advocacy group CatholicVote, called on Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland to condemn the protests at places of worship, noting that it is against the law. 

In a statement, Burch said "Biden needs to make it clear that targeting Catholic churches is indefensible," and "no American should fear for their safety while attending church."

He called Biden’s radio silence on the issue "shameful," adding the president "prioritizes his political success over his faith."

Most Popular