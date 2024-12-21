60 Minutes Reporter Who Told Trump Hunter's Laptop Can't Be Verified Afraid Her...
Wait, Is Joe Biden Even Up to Sign the New Government Spending Bill?
Van Jones Has Been on a One-Man War Against the Dems
Van Jones Clears the Air About Donald Trump With a Former CNN Editor,...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Explains Why He Confronted Suspected UnitedHealthcare Shooter to His...
The Absurd—and Cruel—Myth of a ‘Government Shutdown’
When in Charge, Be in Charge
If You Try to Please Everybody, You’ll End Up Pleasing Nobody
University of Arizona ‘Art’ Exhibit Demands Destruction of Israel
Biden-Harris Steered Us Toward Economic Doom; Trump Will Fix It
JK Rowling Marked the Anniversary of When She First Spoke Out Against Transgender...
Argentina’s Milei Seems to Have Cracked the Code on How to Cut Government...
The Founding Fathers Were Geniuses
KJP Gets Absolutely Grilled By Reporters Over Biden 'Quiet Quitting' His Duties
Tipsheet

We Have the Long-Awaited News About Who Will Control the Minnesota State House

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 21, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

It’s been over a month, but we know who will control the Minnesota State House next session. For Gov. Tim Walz, he’ll have to contend with working with a Republican-majority lower chamber for the first time since forever. The chamber was split evenly 67-67 until this development. Republicans successfully challenged the residency requirement of the Democratic candidate, causing the courts to declare him an ineligible candidate (via KARE 11): 

Advertisement

A court decision in a contested Roseville election is set to give Republicans temporary control of the Minnesota House of Representatives to start the upcoming 2024-25 session.

A Ramsey County District Court judge ruled Friday that DFL candidate Curtis Johnson did not meet residency requirements to run for Minnesota House District 40B, declaring him ineligible to take the oath of office. 

Johnson defeated Republican challenger Paul Wikstrom by 31 percentage points on Election Night; however, Wikstrom filed suit claiming Johnson never lived in the district and made his primary residence in another legislative district in Little Canada. 

Johnson can appeal the ruling. 

If the decision is not overturned on appeal, it creates a critical vacancy for the House 40B seat. Republicans and Democrats initially appeared set to enter the 2025-26 legislative session with a 67-67 tie. However, if the ruling in this case stands, and another contested race in Shakopee is also thrown out, the GOP could potentially hold a 67-65 majority until special elections can be held. 

Recommended

60 Minutes Reporter Who Told Trump Hunter's Laptop Can't Be Verified Afraid Her Industry Might Be Dead Matt Vespa
Advertisement

We just keep on winning. 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

60 Minutes Reporter Who Told Trump Hunter's Laptop Can't Be Verified Afraid Her Industry Might Be Dead Matt Vespa
Van Jones Has Been on a One-Man War Against the Dems Matt Vespa
Wait, Is Joe Biden Even Up to Sign the New Government Spending Bill? Matt Vespa
Van Jones Clears the Air About Donald Trump With a Former CNN Editor, And Libs Won't Like It Matt Vespa
Republicans Celebrate 'Huge Win' for Trump In Congress After Third Spending Bill Passes Sarah Arnold
Pro-Life Leader Targeted by Biden's DOJ Delivers Shocking Testimony Before Congress Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
60 Minutes Reporter Who Told Trump Hunter's Laptop Can't Be Verified Afraid Her Industry Might Be Dead Matt Vespa
Advertisement