We Have the Long-Awaited News About Who Will Control the Minnesota State House

It’s been over a month, but we know who will control the Minnesota State House next session. For Gov. Tim Walz, he’ll have to contend with working with a Republican-majority lower chamber for the first time since forever. The chamber was split evenly 67-67 until this development. Republicans successfully challenged the residency requirement of the Democratic candidate, causing the courts to declare him an ineligible candidate (via KARE 11):

A court decision in a contested Roseville election is set to give Republicans temporary control of the Minnesota House of Representatives to start the upcoming 2024-25 session.

A Ramsey County District Court judge ruled Friday that DFL candidate Curtis Johnson did not meet residency requirements to run for Minnesota House District 40B, declaring him ineligible to take the oath of office.

Johnson defeated Republican challenger Paul Wikstrom by 31 percentage points on Election Night; however, Wikstrom filed suit claiming Johnson never lived in the district and made his primary residence in another legislative district in Little Canada.

Johnson can appeal the ruling.

If the decision is not overturned on appeal, it creates a critical vacancy for the House 40B seat. Republicans and Democrats initially appeared set to enter the 2025-26 legislative session with a 67-67 tie. However, if the ruling in this case stands, and another contested race in Shakopee is also thrown out, the GOP could potentially hold a 67-65 majority until special elections can be held.