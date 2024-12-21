We Have the Long-Awaited News About Who Will Control the Minnesota State House

It’s been over a month, but we know who will control the Minnesota State House next session. For Gov. Tim Walz, he’ll have to contend with working with a Republican-majority lower chamber for the first time since forever. The chamber was split evenly 67-67 until this development. Republicans successfully challenged the residency requirement of the Democratic candidate, causing the courts to declare him an ineligible candidate (via KARE 11):
A court decision in a contested Roseville election is set to give Republicans temporary control of the Minnesota House of Representatives to start the upcoming 2024-25 session.
A Ramsey County District Court judge ruled Friday that DFL candidate Curtis Johnson did not meet residency requirements to run for Minnesota House District 40B, declaring him ineligible to take the oath of office.
Johnson defeated Republican challenger Paul Wikstrom by 31 percentage points on Election Night; however, Wikstrom filed suit claiming Johnson never lived in the district and made his primary residence in another legislative district in Little Canada.
Johnson can appeal the ruling.
If the decision is not overturned on appeal, it creates a critical vacancy for the House 40B seat. Republicans and Democrats initially appeared set to enter the 2025-26 legislative session with a 67-67 tie. However, if the ruling in this case stands, and another contested race in Shakopee is also thrown out, the GOP could potentially hold a 67-65 majority until special elections can be held.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Republicans to gain control of Minnesota State House after newly elected Democrat ruled ineligible for office, breaking tied chamber.— NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) December 20, 2024
🚨 UPDATE: Republicans to GAIN CONTROL of the Minnesota House of Representatives after a Democrat is ruled ineligible to serve - Star Tribune— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 20, 2024
This comes from the same election where Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was on the ticket. pic.twitter.com/psgCBswOI3
Recommended
BREAKING: A judge rules that MN Democrat Curtis Johnson "did not meet the residency requirements and is not eligible to serve as the representative for Minnesota House District 40B."— Anthony Gockowski (@AntGockowski) December 20, 2024
The case has huge implications for the tied 67-67 Minnesota House.
Story to come. pic.twitter.com/zy9cLy8eBh
Minnesota Republicans just won the majority in the state house.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 20, 2024
Let’s fucking go. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/orOja2k6et
We just keep on winning.
yesssss https://t.co/hR1pjbsuqg— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 20, 2024
Join the conversation as a VIP Member