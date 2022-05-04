Pro-Abortion Advocates Are Becoming Violent After Supreme Court Leak

The outrage from the leaked opinion document from the Supreme Court, detailing the overturning of Roe v. Wade, has spilled over from the internet and onto the city streets of the U.S. as pro-abortion advocates encourage others to take violence action.

There have been a few confrontations outside of the Supreme Court as mostly pro-abortion protesters face off against smaller groups of pro-life demonstrators. Daily Wire reporter Mary Margaret Olohan documented a pro-life group get shoved out of the area by pro-abortion agitators.

Last night at the Supreme Court, I witnessed the pro-life group @PAAUNOW get aggressively (if not violently) pushed/shoved out of a massive pro-abortion crowd, spat upon, thrown water on, screamed at. One pro-abortion protestor jeered, “Where is your God now?” pic.twitter.com/5o7NREOEKi — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 4, 2022

Here’s where the pro abortion protestors aggressively pushed/shoved the pro-life ones out of the crowd. You can see the anxiety on the pro-lifers faces. I got shoved around a bit too, momentarily scary. pic.twitter.com/PUrkvEMVOK — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 4, 2022

Others in same the same pro-abortion crowd cheered when a speaker said, "we’re gonna burn this sh*t down."

LIVE in DC: a speaker at the Supreme Court says “we’re gonna burn this sh*t down.” A person in the crowd replies, “that’s right, get scared.”



Footage from @HannahNighting pic.twitter.com/tXU8XBfgMe — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 4, 2022

Demonstrators in Los Angeles faced off against officers with the Department of Homeland Security and city's police department. Someone in the crowd broke out a window of a squad car belonging to DHS. Others tried to prevent LAPD officers from making arrests.

Didn’t get a chance to capture the original break. DHS car window broken. pic.twitter.com/1RFEgAxfkT — Sean Beckner-Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) May 4, 2022

LAPD wrestled one person to the ground. Screaming “stop resisting” as they are on top of the protestor. Somebody threw a scooter, person not in custody. pic.twitter.com/vEdmqnPqlI — Sean Beckner-Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) May 4, 2022

On TikTok, multiple users are calling for people to commit acts of violence in response to the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade.