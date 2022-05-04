Abortion

Pro-Abortion Advocates Are Becoming Violent After Supreme Court Leak

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: May 04, 2022 1:20 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The outrage from the leaked opinion document from the Supreme Court, detailing the overturning of Roe v. Wade, has spilled over from the internet and onto the city streets of the U.S. as pro-abortion advocates encourage others to take violence action.

There have been a few confrontations outside of the Supreme Court as mostly pro-abortion protesters face off against smaller groups of pro-life demonstrators. Daily Wire reporter Mary Margaret Olohan documented a pro-life group get shoved out of the area by pro-abortion agitators.

Others in same the same pro-abortion crowd cheered when a speaker said, "we’re gonna burn this sh*t down."

Demonstrators in Los Angeles faced off against officers with the Department of Homeland Security and city's police department. Someone in the crowd broke out a window of a squad car belonging to DHS. Others tried to prevent LAPD officers from making arrests.

On TikTok, multiple users are calling for people to commit acts of violence in response to the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade.

