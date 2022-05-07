Sure Enough, Protesters Have Shown Up Outside Homes of Supreme Court Justices

On Saturday, footage was released of pro-abortion activists protesting outside the homes of U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Such protests fulfill a promise from earlier in the week, after the draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked.

Douglas Blair of The Daily Signal tweeted throughout the day tweeted photos and video clips of such protesters, noting shortly before 8:30pm that many protesters ultimately left after the police showed up. At one point though, he had tweeted that protesters were arguing with police, who said arrests might start happening.

The energy is markedly more negative outside Kavanaugh’s house. The anger has become much more palpable than outside any other justices’ house. pic.twitter.com/zY2OY34hcA — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022

At 8:20pm, Blair had also tweeted footage of protesters at Justice Kavanaugh's house, noting an "energy" that was "negative" and "anger."

Indeed, some of the photos Blair had tweeted included protesters carrying particularly vulgar signs.

Mary Margaret Olohan, with The Daily Wire, also tweeted footage, noting about 50-100 protesters were there.

Strong police presence here. They tell me maybe 50-100 people showed up and marched to both Kavanaugh’s and Robert’s homes. Not clear whether Justice Kavanaugh and his family are home but the lights are all on. pic.twitter.com/e7meSrImT3 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 8, 2022

Such protests are almost certainly only a taste of what is to come. Spencer and Julio had reported earlier in the week that pro-abortion activists were being paid to show up at the homes of justices.

Shut Down DC has posted plans on social media for May 9 when it comes to showing up to the home of Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the leaked draft opinion.

~100 protesters showed up at Kavanaugh's and Roberts' homes in the rain tonight and held their ground. #bansoffourbodies https://t.co/lW1Pc1DRuR — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) May 8, 2022

A group known as Ruth Sent Us, has called for protesting Catholic Churches, including this upcoming Sunday, Mother's Day. Leah reported such news on Friday, and the group has only more forcefully doubled down on their plans to disrupt Masses on Mother's Day.

Stuff your rosaries and your weaponized prayer.



We will remain outraged after this weekend, so keep praying.



We’ll be burning the Eucharist to show our disgust for the abuse Catholic Churches have condoned for centuries. pic.twitter.com/1UxAkyuXTg — Ruth Sent Us ?? (@RuthSentUs) May 7, 2022

The group also condoned vulgar pro-abortion protesters blocking churches in New York City.

Across the country, pro-abortion radicals have also already vandalized Catholic Churches and pregnancy resource centers with pro-abortion messages.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday told EWTN's Owen Jensen that "we don’t condone vandalism" and encouraged "peaceful protest," but did not emphasize strongly enough for the vandals to stand down. She then quickly dismissed him soon after, interrupting him from finishing his question as she moved on to another reporter.

Pro-life members of Congress and organizations are calling on the Biden administration to protect churches from such vandals. As Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi reported, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Saturday calling on him to protect churches.

On Friday, Brian Burch, the president of CatholicVote, similarly called on Garland to make it clear that for protesters to disrupt church services would be a violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

Psaki similarly refused to condemn protests showing up at the homes of the justices; at best she provided lip service by calling for "peaceful protests." During that same press conference on Thursday, in an exchange with Fox News' Peter Doocy, she instead insisted on focusing on the "passion" of the pro-abortion protesters.

"Look, I think the president's view is that there's a lot of passion, a lot of fear, a lot of, uh, sadness from many, many people across this country about what they saw in that leaked document," she said, also telling Doocy that "I think we shouldn't lose the point here." With a passionate tone, Psaki added that "the reason people are protesting is because women across the country are worried about their fundamental rights that have been law for 50 years, their rights to make choices about their own bodies and their own healthcare are at risk. That's why people are protesting! They're unhappy! They're scared!"

Psaki told Doocy that "I don't have an official U.S. government position on where people protest," but, as others have pointed out, including her predecessor, Kayleigh McEnany, the law does.

Code of Virginia § 18.2-419 ?? pic.twitter.com/8xkktRYpei — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 6, 2022

While the Biden administration does not look likely to protect the homes of justices from such radicals, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, at least aims to do so. Macaulay Porter, Youngkin's press secretary, told Breitbart that Youngkin is aware and Virginia State police will "monitor the situation."

Democratic allies in the mainstream media have also had ridiculous takes. Riot fencing, as Julio also reported, has gone up around the Supreme Court following the leak. A CNN segment actually framed concerns of violence, though, as coming from the "far right."

CNN: Law enforcement bracing for violence from “far right” following Alito opinion.



“They’re closely monitoring social media chatter that suggests there’s a potential for violence against abortion clinic providers, abortion clinic staff, members of the Judiciary" pic.twitter.com/ntAsjLCnfR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 6, 2022

In a Fright night column for Townhall, Brad Slager addressed such ridiculousness.

Fox News' Tucker Carlson spent a considerable amount of time in his opening mocking such a narrative that the violence, and not just towards Supreme Court justices, but to do with riots and looting in the streets from 2020, would come from the right.

According to CNN, the real threat to Supreme Court justices and our justice system comes not from people who are mad about Alito’s opinion, but from people who are happy about it. The ones who are celebrating are the dangerous ones.https://t.co/E6eKMTWpLD pic.twitter.com/9QLNcs0Bay — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 7, 2022

Shut Down DC, in a tweet included above, tweeted out absolutely adoring coverage of a protester who aims to disrupt the private family lives of Supreme Court justices.

On Saturday morning, The Washington Post published Ellie Silverman's "Outside Kavanaugh’s home, a neighbor rallies for abortion rights."

It wasn't merely Shut Down DC that picked up on such ridiculously glowing coverage, but our friends at Twitchy as well.

As of Saturday night, it does not appear that anyone from the White House has further addressed or called out the protesters and acts of vandalism.

