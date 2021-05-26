Squad Members Called Out for Anti-Semitism in Fellow Democrats' Letter to President Biden

While violence rages between Israel and Hamas, some of the worst reactions have come from Democrats, namely members of the squad. Their fellow Democrats are finally calling them out, though, in the form of a letter addressed to President Joe Biden from Democratic members of Congress, including Reps. Josh Gottheimer (NJ), Elaine Luria (MI), Kathy Manning (NC), and Dean Phillips (MN).

As a relevant part of the letter read:

We also reject comments from Members of Congress accusing Israel of being an “apartheid state” and committing “act[s] of terrorism.” These statements are antisemitic at their core and contribute to a climate that is hostile to many Jews. We must never forget that less than eighty years ago, within the lifetime of our parents and grandparents, six million people were murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust because they were Jews. Israel has long provided the Jewish people with a homeland in which they can be safe after facing centuries of persecution.

The statements and social media platforms of these squad members, especially Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), reads like someone associated with Hamas rather than a democratically elected official currently serving in the House of Representatives. Reps. Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Cori Bush (D-MO) tweeted and retweeted each other calling Israel an "apartheid state," as Spencer reported.

Apartheid states aren’t democracies. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 15, 2021

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) used such language in her own tweets as well.

While many in the west are still uncomfortable calling Israel an Apartheid state, this Israeli man was saying it four years ago. It’s time to get on the right side of history. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 17, 2021

While these members have claimed to condemn anti-Semitism in tweets, Guy goes deep into explaining the issue of these same members engaging of whataboutism.

The letter also made reference to remarks from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who has been condemned from all political circles, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), for her comments comparing mask mandates to what Jews endured at the hands of the Nazis during the Holocaust:

Also from the letter:

At the same time, elected officials have used reckless, irresponsible antisemitic rhetoric. These include repeated, unacceptable, and blatantly antisemitic statements made by a Member of Congress comparing facemasks and other COVID-19 public health measures to “what happened in Nazi Germany” during the Holocaust.

The letter highlighted a need for how "we need a united, bipartisan, national-level commitment to confront and address the threat of antisemitism head-on. Antisemitism is wrong, and it deserves to be unequivocally condemned by all."

I'm proud to be joined by these colleagues in standing up against antisemitism in all its forms. — Rep Josh Gottheimer (@RepJoshG) May 26, 2021

It is not merely Israelis defending themselves--namely their right to exist--from Hamas which has thrust the issue of anti-Semitism into the news cycle. As Katie reported, "Anti-Semitic Palestinian Factions are Openly Attacking Jews in the Streets of America."

And, while Biden has finally condemned this disturbing surge of anti-Semitism, Katie also pointed out to readers that not only did the statement not name the attackers when condemning them, it came in the form of a tweet, rather than officially from the White House.

The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop. I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad — it’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 24, 2021

Here's hoping the letter will provide some motivation for the president. As Alex Gangitano reported for The Hill, "Biden faces growing pressure to take action on antisemitism."

Gangitano reported on the letter, as well as the Jewish groups planning to meet with the White House:

Five prominent Jewish advocacy groups — the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the American Jewish Committee, the Orthodox Union, the Jewish Federations of North America, and Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. — in a Friday letter to Biden expressed concern about a surge in attacks. The ADL says antisemitic incidents in the United States have increased 63 percent said since new hostilities broke out 11 days ago between Israel and Hamas. The two sides reached a cease-fire on Friday.

"Jewish organizations plan to keep pushing for more from the president," Gangitano also wrote.

The full text of the letter from Reps. Gottheimer, Luria, Manning, and Phillips reads: