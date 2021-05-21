Anti-Semitic Palestinian Factions are Openly Attacking Jews in the Streets of America

A ceasefire between Israel and Iranian-backed terror organization Hamas has been in place since 2 AM local time. On the streets of America, pro-Palestinian factions have been violently attacking Jews and loudly screaming "Allahu Akbar" in their neighborhoods and outside of Jewish businesses. Explosives were thrown in New York City's Diamond District.

Video: Moments earlier, a device went off in what is said to be in the #DiamondDistrict in NYC: pic.twitter.com/qefPUCzaWr — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) May 20, 2021

BREAKING in the #DiamondDistrict:



(I don’t know the source of the video) pic.twitter.com/hl4Kihgjop — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) May 20, 2021

Pro-Palestinian mob attacks Jewish diners by spitting on them. pic.twitter.com/RKP73TfMKp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 21, 2021

MANHATTAN: Palestinians beat Jewish man in unprovoked attack. There have been multiple incidents reported, and the NYPD is investigating. pic.twitter.com/abclgUUrGF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 21, 2021

I spoke to the 17 y o boy Jewish boy, Zachary Moskovits, in white t-shirt holding the Israeli flag. Moskovits says he chased the kid who stole his flag into a throng of pro-Palestinian activists, one of whom punched him in the head. Moskovits is now in the E.R. with a concussion https://t.co/vRlszD906l — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) May 21, 2021

Earlier in the week, Jewish diners were targeted in Los Angeles.

Police are investigating the attack of Jewish patrons at a Los Angeles sushi restaurant as a possible hate crime. A group of people yelling in support of Palestine shouted anti-Semitic remarks at diners before beating one of the men: pic.twitter.com/hC3HxgZkMe — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 21, 2021

And in Boca Raton, a van with the words "Hitler was right" drove by a pro-Israel rally.

To all the social justice seekers, the BLM supporters, those advocating for human rights...



It's clearly not about evictions. It's about existence.



Pro-Palestinian van says "HITLER WAS RIGHT"



This isn't Gaza. This is Boca Raton, Florida.

(H/T @Rabbigoldberg) pic.twitter.com/Me8nPn2bCl — Lisa Daftari ???? ????? (@LisaDaftari) May 13, 2021

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden hasn't said anything about the violence. The New York Times hasn't bothered to report about it.