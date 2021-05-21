Israel

Anti-Semitic Palestinian Factions are Openly Attacking Jews in the Streets of America

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 21, 2021 12:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Anti-Semitic Palestinian Factions are Openly Attacking Jews in the Streets of America

Source: AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

A ceasefire between Israel and Iranian-backed terror organization Hamas has been in place since 2 AM local time. On the streets of America, pro-Palestinian factions have been violently attacking Jews and loudly screaming "Allahu Akbar" in their neighborhoods and outside of Jewish businesses. Explosives were thrown in New York City's Diamond District. 

Earlier in the week, Jewish diners were targeted in Los Angeles. 

And in Boca Raton, a van with the words "Hitler was right" drove by a pro-Israel rally. 

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden hasn't said anything about the violence. The New York Times hasn't bothered to report about it. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
ICE Official Testifies Biden Policy of Reducing Arrests and Deportations Are Making America Less Safe
Julio Rosas

The Squad Can't Stop Repeating Hamas Propaganda
Guy Benson
Tulsi Gabbard Calls on Chicago Mayor to Resign Over 'Anti-White' Racism
Katie Pavlich
As House Democrats Lick Their Wounds over 2020, They Found One Area They Might Not Be Able to Fix
Matt Vespa
Cuomo Has Two Words In Response to Critics of Book Deal
Leah Barkoukis
David Hogg: People Like 'Unstable' Marjorie Taylor Greene Should Not Have Access to AR-15s
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Mike Lester
View Cartoon
Most Popular