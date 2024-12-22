A 'Missing' GOP Rep Has Been Found...and It's Not a Good Situation
Merry Christmas, And Democrats Can Go To Hell
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 247: Advent and Christmas Reflection - Seven Lessons
O Come, O Come, Emmanuel, and Ransom Captive Israel
Why Christmas Remains the Greatest Story of All Time
Why the American Healthcare System Has Been Broken for Years
Christmas: Ties to the Past and Hope for the Future
Trump Should Broker Israeli-Turkish Rapprochement for Peace in Middle East
America Must Dominate in Crypto
Biden Was Too 'Mentally Fatigued' to Take Call From Top Committee Chair Before...
Who Is Going to Replace JD Vance In the Senate?
'I Have a Confession': CNN Host Makes Long-Overdue Apology
VIP
There Are New Details on the Alleged Suspect in Trump Assassination
Doing Some Last Minute Christmas Shopping? Make Sure to Avoid Woke Companies.
Tipsheet

How Did This Happen? F-18 Shot Down in the Red Sea in Friendly Fire Incident

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 22, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Jon Gambrell

The good news is that the pilots are safe. There were no fatalities, but it could have been a tragic accident. We have confirmed reports of a friendly fire incident occurring in the Red Sea, where an F-18 fighter jet was blasted out of the sky. American forces have been conducting airstrikes in Yemen against Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The fighter jet was accidentally shot down by a cruise missile cruiser, which is under investigation. Both pilots were able to eject from the aircraft and rescued shortly thereafter (via USNI News):

Advertisement

Two U.S. Navy aviators are safe after their two-seat F/A-18F Super Hornet was shot down by an American ship by mistake, according to a late Saturday statement from U.S. Central Command.

The Super Hornet, assigned to aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), was flying over the Red Sea when guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG-64) fired upon it, according to the CENTCOM statement. 

“Both pilots were safely recovered. Initial assessments indicate that one of the crew members sustained minor injuries,” reads a statement from CENTCOM.

“This incident was not the result of hostile fire, and a full investigation is underway.”

A Navy official told USNI News the incident occurred around 3 a.m. local time on Sunday or about 7 p.m. East Coast time on Saturday. The Super Hornet was assigned to Carrier Air Wing One, and embarked aboard Truman, an official told USNI News. While the CENTCOM statement didn’t specify the squadron, the only two-seat F/A-18F squadron embarked aboard Truman are the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va. 

The strike group is tasked as part of the U.S.-led Operation Prosperity Guardian, the mission to protect merchant traffic in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks from Yemen. Previous strike groups and independently deployed U.S. guided-missile warships have intercepted dozens of drones, guided cruise missiles and ballistic missiles as part of their mission. 

Recommended

Merry Christmas, And Democrats Can Go To Hell Derek Hunter
Advertisement

It might be a coincidence, but some note that this is our military under Joe Biden. Either way, let’s not gloss over the real story that the two pilots blessedly survived this ordeal. We’ll have plenty of time to rip Joe Biden apart and on much more serious matters. Still, it does feel like this was the Biden administration’s last hurrah at exhibiting shambolic qualities before leaving.

Advertisement
Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Merry Christmas, And Democrats Can Go To Hell Derek Hunter
A 'Missing' GOP Rep Has Been Found...and It's Not a Good Situation Matt Vespa
'I Have a Confession': CNN Host Makes Long-Overdue Apology Sarah Arnold
Biden Was Too 'Mentally Fatigued' to Take Call From Top Committee Chair Before Afghanistan Withdrawal Sarah Arnold
Watch Scott Jennings Slap Down This Shoddy Talking Point About the Spending Bill Matt Vespa
Pro-Life Leader Targeted by Biden's DOJ Delivers Shocking Testimony Before Congress Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Merry Christmas, And Democrats Can Go To Hell Derek Hunter
Advertisement