Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Pelosi's Mask Requirement to the Holocaust

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is facing backlash once again after she said House members being required to wear a mask was comparable to Jewish people wearing a gold star during the Holocaust.

Greene told David Brody on Real America's Voice about her displeasure with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Cal.) and her decision to continue mandating face coverings.

This woman is mentally ill. You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany, and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.

Greene, who has been known to spark controversy in the past, drew criticism for her remarks. Critics have said that Pelosi's mask requirement cannot be compared to the Holocaust.

You can never compare health-related restrictions with yellow stars, gas chambers & other Nazi atrocities.



Such comparisons demean the Holocaust & contaminate American political speech.



Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene must immediately retract and apologize.https://t.co/pdU8H8h2tO — American Jewish Congress (@AJCongress) May 21, 2021

Other lawmaking laid into Greene's comments as well, including Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), a Jewish man.

The Holocaust: The systematic murder of 6 million Jews.



Mask-wearing: A simple act that costs you nothing and saves lives.



Marjorie Taylor Greene: A troubled person who is unfit to serve in Congress. https://t.co/pSEXRrqiTZ — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) May 21, 2021

The first-term representative was stripped of her House committees earlier this year after past support for conspiracy theories such as QAnon and social media posts advocating for violence against Democrats were brought to the attention of Congress.

Greene has also made previous comments that have been deemed antisemitic, including her claim that the Rothschild banking firm is behind an alleged corporate conspiracy.

Her Holocaust comparison comes as Republicans protest a requirement by Pelosi mandating that everyone in the House chamber wear masks despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying it is safe for vaccinated people to unmask in most settings.

Pelosi has kept the face covering requirement because several Republican House members are still unvaccinated.

House members will be fined each time they do not wear a mask in the chamber. They will receive a $500 fine for their first violation of the mask mandate and a $2,500 fine for any subsequent violation.