House Republicans Troll AOC After She Calls Israel an 'Apartheid State'

Republicans in both chambers of Congress have overwhelmingly united to defend Israel amidst weeks-long attacks from Hamas, a known terrorist group. A substantial group of Democratic lawmakers, on the other hand, have publicly undermined Israel’s right to defend itself.
A group of House Republicans displayed public support for Israel in a House office building and trolled anti-Semitic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in doing so.
Rep. Waltz stands with Israel and is proud to be joined by @RepGregPence, @RepLisaMcClain, @NancyMace, @RepJacobs. #IStandWithIsrael pic.twitter.com/g1ZfdbOc9U— Congressman Waltz Press (@RepWaltzPress) May 19, 2021
Proud to stand with my neighbors @michaelgwaltz, @RepNancyMace, @RepGregPence and @RepJacobs in supporting America’s greatest ally, Israel! pic.twitter.com/cDfjMsTzrA— Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) May 19, 2021
I’m proud to stand with Israel ???????? pic.twitter.com/eaXrycNIHj— Rep. Chris Jacobs (@RepJacobs) May 20, 2021
The left has made it abundantly clear they consider any nation fighting to defend itself from terrorists an "apartheid" state.— Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) May 19, 2021
My fellow Republicans and I disagree, and it shows when you walk down our hallway. Notably missing? @RepAOC ?? #StandWithIsrael pic.twitter.com/7nveTKm6Mw
The New York Democrat and other members of the socialist “squad” in the lower chamber recently likened Israel to an “apartheid state" and sided with Hamas terrorists.
Apartheid states aren’t democracies.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 15, 2021