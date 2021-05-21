Israel
VIP

House Republicans Troll AOC After She Calls Israel an 'Apartheid State'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: May 21, 2021 2:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
House Republicans Troll AOC After She Calls Israel an 'Apartheid State'

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Republicans in both chambers of Congress have overwhelmingly united to defend Israel amidst weeks-long attacks from Hamas, a known terrorist group. A substantial group of Democratic lawmakers, on the other hand, have publicly undermined Israel’s right to defend itself. 

A group of House Republicans displayed public support for Israel in a House office building and trolled anti-Semitic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in doing so. 

The New York Democrat and other members of the socialist “squad” in the lower chamber recently likened Israel to an “apartheid state" and sided with Hamas terrorists. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Liberal Media Eats Pavement After Wuhan Lab Leak Theory for COVID Cannot Be Ruled Out
Matt Vespa
'Palestinian Lives Matter': Employees Demand Apple Publicly Condemn 'Illegal Occupation'
Spencer Brown
Tulsi Gabbard Calls on Chicago Mayor to Resign Over 'Anti-White' Racism
Katie Pavlich

The Squad Can't Stop Repeating Hamas Propaganda
Guy Benson

Money Talks: States Are Following Ohio's Lead As Vaccinations Skyrocket After Cash Prizes Announced
VIP
Guy Benson
ICE Official Testifies Biden Policy of Reducing Arrests and Deportations Are Making America Less Safe
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Mike Lester
View Cartoon
Most Popular