A 'Missing' GOP Rep Has Been Found...and It's Not a Good Situation

Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX) was AWOL for months. She was “missing”—no one knew where she was, which was made more conspicuous apparently with the mountain of missed votes. Calls to her office went straight to voicemail. When Congress was barreling toward a total shutdown this week, which has been averted, Dallas Express wanted to know how Congresswoman Granger would vote on the continuing resolution. They found her office locked, with no staff in sight. Now, we know where she has been for weeks: an assisted living facility that specializes in those living with dementia:

Advertisement

Rep. Kay Granger, not seen in six months, located at a dementia care home — WCBM pic.twitter.com/b7auHza089 — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) December 22, 2024

According to Ms. Granger’s roll call vote page, Grangers last vote was on July 24th, 2024 as she voted No to the “Amendment in the House H. Amdt. 1157 (Miller) to H.R. 8998: To reduce the salary of Ya-Wei (Jake) Li, Deputy Assistant Administrator for Pesticide Programs, to $1.” Since then, Granger has not cast any votes in Washington on behalf of her Tarrant and Parker County constituents. The Dallas Express attempted to reach her district and D.C. offices but calls went directly to voicemail where a recorded message from Congresswoman Granger plays. “I am sorry we are unable to answer your phone right now. We are really glad you called us. Please leave your name, phone number and a brief message and someone in our office will call you back as soon as possible,” the recorded message says. We then visited her office in person hoping to understand how Congresswoman Granger planned to vote on the continuing resolution this afternoon. Upon arrival, we found the door locked, front door glass window covered, no one inside, and no sign of the office continuing to be occupied. […] We then received a tip from a Granger constituent who shared that the Congresswoman has been residing at a local memory care and assisted living home for some time after having been found wandering lost and confused in her former Cultural District/West 7th neighborhood. The Dallas Express team visited the facility to confirm whether Granger was residing there and to inquire about how she planned to vote on the spending bill. Upon arrival, two employees confirmed that Granger is indeed living at the facility. However, we were not permitted to conduct an interview regarding the current spending debate in the House of Representatives and how or if Ms. Granger planned to vote.

The Dallas Express discovered that Congresswoman Kay Granger, who has been practically missing for 6 months, was residing in an assisted living facility.



A major scandal that her staff didn’t come forward and everyone else missed it until now. https://t.co/I7IhSdSD8Z pic.twitter.com/KG8zDGqQde — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 22, 2024

JUST IN: “Missing” Congresswoman Kay Granger (R-TX) who hasn’t been seen for 6 months, was found living in a dementia care facility.



She’s been in office since 1997. She’s 81 years old.



TERM LIMITS. pic.twitter.com/fw2aJUCM1m — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 21, 2024

Congress has literally become a nursing home. pic.twitter.com/o7NvHdCWi7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 22, 2024

This is very sad but people in DC knew it for some time.



A friend in DC lived in the same building as Rep. Granger and said she could be found roaming the halls, asking people if they knew where she lived. Dementia is absolutely terrible. https://t.co/JMxhhU48q0 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 22, 2024

Ms. Granger had already planned to retire at the end of her term. She’s 81 years old, but she still has a job to do. The issue of term limits has been gaining traction. It’s a discussion that’s always present, but it’s more salient given that we’re not talking about a member of Congress—it’s the president of the United States. Joe Biden’s mental decline was seen by aides on day one of his presidency, which led to an elaborate and complex cover-up where, at times, unelected officials signed off on policy initiatives.

Advertisement

We knew this was the case, but ever since the Biden coup in July and the Democrats’ 2024 loss, everything has been revealed, and it's disturbing. Biden was also physically drained, taking a nap during the transfer of the bodies of American personnel from the Abbey Gate terrorist attack during our ignominious rout from Afghanistan—he kept Gold Star parents waiting for hours because he was too tired.

Ms. Granger is afflicted with dementia. Nancy Pelosi broke her hip after tripping down some stairs while on a congressional trip to Luxembourg. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) fell during a GOP lunch. With Biden’s issues, term limits might be back on the debate table but with more urgency. Congress has become a mecca for Life Alert recipients.