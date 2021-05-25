Kevin McCarthy Condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust Comments

Update: Stefanik condemned Greene's comparison of mask mandates to the Holocaust, but did not name her specifically.

GOP Whip Steve Scalise also said he "does not agree" with Greene's comments.

Original Post: House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) publicly condemned Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) abhorrent comments comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust on Tuesday, while the chamber is out of session.

Greene likened mask mandates and vaccine passports to Nazi tactics.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star. Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable,” she wrote on Twitter, after lamenting that mask mandates are the “same type of abuse” as gas chambers during the Holocaust.

After weeks of reprehensible comments, McCarthy said that the House GOP conference condemns the language.

“Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling...Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language,” he wrote in a statement.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), who was recently ousted from GOP leadership for speaking out against former President Donald Trump, condemned Greene’s comments over the weekend. House GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and newly-elected conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) have yet to condemn Greene’s widely-criticized comments.